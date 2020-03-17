Skincare Tips: Why SPF Is Not The Only Thing You Should Consider When Buying A Sunscreen

Skincare tips: Reapplication of sunscreen is important for the health of your skin

Highlights Buy a sunscreen which is SPF 30 and above and must have UVA protection

Reapply sunscreen in every two to three hours

Sunscreen application must be a part of your daily skincare routine

Sunscreen is an essential part of your daily skincare routine. Cleansing, moisturising and sunscreen application are three skincare tips that you need to follow every day. When it comes buying sunscreen, most people pay attention only to its sun protection factor or SPF. Many believe that they needn't to reapply sunscreen just because of a high SPF. This is just one of many myths about sunscreen that are in existence. A sunscreen is important because it helps in offering protection to the skin from damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. Let's find out how a sunscreen exactly works?

Skincare tips: How does the SPF in sunscreen work?

If you are using SPF 30 sunscreen, then it means that your skin is protected 30 times longer it would be without a sunscreen, without getting sunburn. Similar is the case with SPF 50, which provides protections 50 times longer than without sunscreen.

Sunscreen offers protection to your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun

Photo Credit: iStock

"The actual difference between SPF 30 and SPF 50 and 60 is very less. What is important is reapplication of sunscreen. SPF, whether it is high or low, wears off. And you do need to reapply sunscreen for it to be effective for sun protection," dermatologist Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon explains in one of her IGTVs.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Detox Drinks; Know Methods To Prepare

What all to consider when buying a sunscreen?

She goes on to say that many people give importance to only SPF in sunscreen, but it is certainly not the only factor you should be looking at when buying one. When buying a sunscreen, one must ensure that it offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays of the sun.

It should offer protection from UVA and UVB

UV rays are classified according to their wavelength. UVA is one with longest wavelength, UVB is one with medium wavelength. UVA affects inner most cells in top layer of the skin, while UVB affects cells in top layer of the skin. Short-term effects of being exposed to UVA rays can result in immediate tanning and sunburn, while UVB rays can cause blistering sunburn and delayed tanning.

"Initially, UVB rays protection, sunburn and SPF were the only things considered when buying a sunscreen. But later, we realised that UVA is equally important. It penetrates your skin deeply and can cause wrinkles and photo damage. So, your sunscreen should offer protection from both UVA and UVB," says Dr Tandon.

Also read: These Are The Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency Visible On Your Skin

Minimum SPF 30

Buy a sunscreen which is SPF 30 and above and must have UVA protection.

No matter how high the SPF, reapplication of sunscreen is important. Dr Tandon recommends that you must reapply sunscreen after every two to three hours.

Also read: Tips And Tricks You Must Try For A Healthy And Glowing Skin

(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.