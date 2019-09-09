Vitamin D Deficiency: These Are The Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency Visible On Your Skin; Know Symptoms And Food Sources

Vitamin D deficiency: Your body produces vitamin D when it comes in contact with sunlight

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin is required by your body for some essential functions. It performs some essential functions which makes it a necessary part of your daily diet. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Apart from sunlight, there are many food sources of vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency can make it difficult for the body to function properly. Vitamin D also helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Therefore, it is extremely important for healthy bones and teeth. It also supports the functioning of the immune system and the nervous system. It can help in fighting the symptoms of depression. Vitamin D supports better immunity which helps you fight diseases.

Vitamin D deficiency is quite common but most people are not aware of it. Vitamin D deficiency can have multiple symptoms. Not just your overall health, vitamin D deficiency can affect your skin as well. Some signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are visible on your skin as well. Some other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency you may experience include-

Poor bone health

Slow healing of wounds

Constant fatigue and tiredness

Hair fall

Getting sick very often

Depression

Muscle pain

One may experience depression due to vitamin D deficiency

Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency on skin

1. Skin rashes

You may experience red, dry and itchy skin due to vitamin D deficiency. Intake of vitamin D can help you treat such skin problems. It can also reduce skin rashes. Vitamin D is also beneficial for treating eczema which is also a skin condition. It is generally noticed that people with eczema have low vitamin D levels.

2. Acne

Consumption of less vitamin D can contribute to frequent breakouts. The antioxidant properties of vitamin D also help in preventing acne. The change in hormones due to lower levels of vitamin D can also lead to the development of acne.

3. Skin ageing

Low levels of vitamin D can make your skin age faster. You may notice early signs of ageing. Different changes in the functioning of the body due to vitamin D deficiency contribute to premature ageing. Ageing also affects the ability of your body to produce vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to many skin problems

Sources of vitamin D

As mentioned earlier sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Some of the best food sources of vitamin D are- orange juice, oatmeal, cereal, soy milk, cow milk, salmon, mushrooms and egg yolks.

