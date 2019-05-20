Vitamin D Deficiency: Top Signs And Symptoms And What You Can Do About It

Vitamin D deficiency is common in people who spend most of their times indoors

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is one of the most important nutrients that your body needs. Deficiency of Vitamin D may show only subtle symptoms, but they can impact your quality of life. Vitamin D is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. However, there are certain foods like milk and milk products, eggs, fatty fish, etc, that can also provide the body with some Vitamin D. Unlike other vitamins, Vitamin D works like a hormone and each cell in your body has a receptor for Vitamin D.

Deficiency of Vitamin D is quite common. Spending lesser and lesser time outdoors (to protect yourself from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun) is one of the major reasons for it. People who are obese or overweight, those who do not a consume a healthy balanced diet, those who stay indoors most of the time and those who have a dark skin are usually at high risk of Vitamin D deficiency.

Following are some signs of symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency which you must not ignore

As mentioned above, deficiency of Vitamin D may show no symptoms. The symptoms can be vague or they may change over time. Vitamin D deficiency may also result in different ailments in your body. The only way to know that a certain health condition is caused because of Vitamin D deficiency is to get a 25-hydroxy Vitamin D blood test. You are healthy if your Vitamin D levels range between 20 nanograms/milliliter to 50 ng/mL.

You cannot self-diagnose Vitamin D deficiency. Get a blood test if you are suffering from unexplained illness.

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency include brittle bones

Other signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency include thinning of bones or bones getting brittle. A person with Vitamin D deficiency is at high risk of osteoporosis and may even get bone fractures. Your Vitamin D levels may be low if you experience muscle weakness or an unexplained change in muscle strength. Anxiety, depression and changes in mood are other signs of Vitamin D deficiency. You can also feel chronic pain and high blood pressure in case of long-term Vitamin D deficiency. You will feel tired, despite getting sufficient rest and good night's sleep. Vitamin D deficiency can cause infertility. Hair loss and slow healing of wounds may be a sign of Vitamin D deficiency.

How to deal with Vitamin D deficiency?

If you experience any of the above symptoms, get a blood test for checking your Vitamin D levels. If diagnosed with a deficiency, eat more eggs, dairy products and fatty fish. Spend some time under the sun, every day. Ask your doctor about the measures that can help curbing Vitamin D deficiency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

