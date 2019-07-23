Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Best Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sunlight

Vitamin D is as important as calcium for healthy bones and teeth

Highlights Vitamin D can make you feel tired all the time You can also experience hair fall due to vitamin D deficiency You can also fall sick very often due to vitamin D deficiency

One essential vitamin that should be a part of your daily diet is vitamin D. Vitamin D is necessary to perform various vital functions in the human body. Vitamin D helps the body in the absorption of calcium consumed through diet. For healthy bones and teeth, you need to consume enough vitamin D along with calcium. Vitamin D will also help you fight diseases by providing you a better immune system. Vitamin D is also recommended for infants and pregnant women. Now you know the importance of vitamin D but are you consuming it in enough quantity? Vitamin D deficiency is quite common but people usually ignore it. To ensure smooth functioning of your body you need to understand vitamin D deficiency and ways to tackle it.

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

1. You are always tired

Are you tired all the time and not able to complete day to day tasks? Vitamin D deficiency can be the reason behind it. This symptom is often ignored. You may feel fatigued all the time which can affect your complete lifestyle. Various studies have also highlighted the use of vitamin D to keep you active throughout the day. It is advised to consume enough vitamin D to stay active.

Also read: Do You Have Vitamin D Deficiency? Should You Take Vitamin D Supplements: Know The Pros And Cons

2. Back pain

If you are suffering from back pain and you are facing difficulty in completing various tasks then you must check for vitamin D deficiency. Most people suffer from lower back pain due to inadequate levels of vitamin D in the blood. Researches have highlighted it several times that vitamin D deficiency can lead to back pain and in some cases, the pain can so severe that it can limit one's daily tasks.

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: This New Method Can Increase Vitamin D Levels In Eggs

3. Poor bone health

Consumption of enough calcium is not enough to ensure good bone health. You need to ensure the absorption of the calcium consumed. Vitamin D is responsible for the absorption of calcium you are consuming. If you are vitamin D deficit then you may experience bone pain. It will also put you at a higher risk of fractures.

4. Slow healing of wounds

Vitamin D deficiency can also be blamed for slow healing of wounds. Vitamin D increases the production of a compound which helps in the formation of new skin. If you notice that your wounds are taking more time to health you must consider the proper intake of vitamin D.

Vitamin D enhance the process of wound healing

Photo Credit: iStock

5. You fall sick very often

Vitamin D also plays a role in maintaining your immune system. Poor immunity means you are more prone to diseases and can fall sick very often. It cold, flu, fever affects you very often, you might be suffering from vitamin D deficiency. It the situation gets worse then vitamin D supplements are suggested.

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Top Symptoms And What You Can Do About It

Sources of vitamin D

Sunlight is the most popular source of vitamin D. If you want to receive vitamin D from sunlight then you can sit under the sun for 10-15 minutes. Do not expose yourself to the heat for longer. Usually, people are not aware of the food sources of vitamin D. Some food sources of vitamin D may include- egg yolks, mushroom, salmon, cow milk, soy milk, cereal, oatmeal, orange juice and cod liver oil.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.