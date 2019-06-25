Vitamin D Deficiency: This New Method Can Increase Vitamin D Levels In Eggs

Eggs are a good source of Vitamin D

Highlights Exposing chickens to UV light can increase Vitamin D in eggs This method was found to cause no harm to hens It can be effective in increasing supply of Vitamin D for people

Vitamin D deficiency is quite common in people. Insufficient exposure to sunlight is the top most cause of Vitamin D deficiency. Apart from trying to spend some time under the sun, you can also include Vitamin D rich foods in your diet like eggs, fatty fish, mushrooms and dairy products. However, did you know that there's a way by which you can increase Vitamin D levels in eggs? Nutritionists and agricultural scientists at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg found that exposing chickens to ultraviolet (UV) light can increase Vitamin D in eggs. As written in journal Poultry Science, this method can be practiced right away in hen houses.

Vitamin D deficiency: How you can increase Vitamin D levels in eggs

Vitamin D plays numerous roles in the body. From helping you have healthy bones to reducing risk of diabetes and aiding healthy pregnancy, there are numerous health benefits of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is important for a healthy pregnancy

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Top Symptoms And What You Can Do About It

The sunshine vitamin is primarily synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight and lack of spending sufficient time under the sun leads to its deficiency. It is because of this reason that researchers were looking for a way to increase the amount of Vitamin D in food.

Exposing chickens to UV light can stimulate natural Vitamin D production in eggs. This can be done by using UV lamps in hen houses.

For the study, researchers conducted the experiment in two chicken farms. Comparisons were made between two different chicken breeds, assorted lamps and different duration of light exposure per day.

Also read: Do You Have Vitamin D Deficiency? Should You Take Vitamin D Supplements: Know The Pros And Cons

Vitamin D content of newly laid eggs were constantly analysed. Alongside, researchers also analysed the impact of additional light on animals. Phys.org quotes researchers as saying that humans cannot see UV light but chickens can. Light influences behaviour and laying activity in chickens.

After only 3 weeks of exposure to UV light for 6 hours day, Vitamin D content of eggs increased three to four times. Also, additional UV light was not found to cause any obvious problems for the hens. Neither were they found avoiding the area under the lamps nor did they act any differently. This method could in fact work as an important step towards supplying population with Vitamin D.

Also read: Not Just Vitamin D, Vitamin K Too Is Essential For Bone Health: Know The Top Food Sources Of Vitamin K

Besides, make sure you consume a healthy balanced diet to avoid risks of Vitamin D deficiency. Exercise regularly and avoid taking too much stress. Eat chicken, eggs, salmon, tuna, mackerel, milk and cod liver oil regularly as they are good sources of the sunshine vitamin.

Consume a balanced diet to prevent deficiency of Vitamin D

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.