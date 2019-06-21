Not Just Vitamin D, Vitamin K Too Is Essential For Bone Health: Know The Top Food Sources Of Vitamin K

Vitamin K helps in improving insulin sensitivity and is beneficial for people with diabetes

Are you amongst those who thought that just Vitamin D is important for your bone health? Well, you must know that Vitamin K is another vitamin which plays an important role in the prevention of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis could happen because of many reasons like deficiency in Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, lack of physical activity, poor diet, too much acidity and excessive stress to name a few. In his recent live session on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about Vitamin K and its importance in your overall health, osteoporosis prevention and much more.

Vitamin K health benefits

1. Gut health

Luke informs that Vitamin K is a group of 2 compounds - Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2. Vitamin K1 is derived from plant food sources and some non-vegetarian food sources as well. Vitamin K2 is synthesised in your body and is found in intestinal flora or gut. Poor gut health causes acidity, bloating and constipation. This means that your body is not properly synthesising crucial vitamins in the body.

2. Blood clotting

Vitamin K plays a crucial role in blood clotting. Blood clotting, also known as coagulation, is important to prevent excessive bleeding in case of an injury to the blood vessels.

3. Bone formation

Vitamin K is important for bone formation. Lack of sufficient Vitamin K will prevent sufficient bone formation, thus leading to osteoporosis at an early age. Also, you must know that foods that are rich in Vitamin K are also rich in magnesium.

4. Liver diseases

People who have extremely low fat diets or experience difficulty in fat absorption, and liver diseases are all signs of Vitamin K deficiency.

5. Heart health

Vitamin K is extremely important for your heart health. Hardening of arteries in heart can affect heart health. Vitamin K can help in preventing hardening of arteries in heart. Lack of Vitamin K can harden your arteries, cause blockages, high blood pressure, etc.

6. Slows cancer cell growth

The role of Vitamin K in slowing down growth of cancer cells and tumour cells has been discussed in International Journal of Oncology. It says that Vitamin K can slow down cancer cell growth in lungs, colon, in cases of oral cancer and leukaemia, informs Luke.

7. Alzheimer's disease

Vitamin K can prevent Alzheimer's disease. Leafy greens are rich sources of Vitamin K. Leafy greens are good for brain health and can prevent incidence of Alzheimer's disease.

8. Diabetes

Vitamin K can improve insulin sensitivity, which can be beneficial for people with diabetes.

Food sources of Vitamin K

1. Spinach

2. Kale

3. Lettuce

4. Broccoli

5. Cabbage

6. Cauliflower

7. Parsley

8. Turnip greens

9. Beetroot greens

10. Chicken

11. Eggs

12. Fish

The bottom line is that a balanced diet which includes all major food groups like good fats, complex carbs, fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids can help in prevention of the aforementioned conditions.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.