Multivitamins Do Not Prevent Heart Attacks: Study. Top Ways To Take Care Of Your Heart Health

Multivitamins have no association with cardiovascular health: study

A new study has found that taking multivitamins and mineral supplements do not prevent heart attacks, cardiovascular death and strokes. Scientists report that they meticulously evaluated the body of scientific evidence and found no clinical benefit of multivitamins and mineral use to prevent heart attacks or cardiovascular death or strokes. A meta-analysis was done for putting together the results from 18 individual studies published previously. Randomised controlled trials and prospective cohort studies were done on more than 2 million participants who were followed up for an average of 12 years. Published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study found no comprehensive association or link between multivitamins and mineral supplements and cardiovascular diseases. PTI reports that scientists feel that it has been exceptionally difficult to convince people that multivitamins and mineral supplements don't prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Multivitamins do not prevent risks of heart diseases

They now hope that the findings of the study help in decreasing the hype around multivitamins and mineral supplements. It should also help in encouraging people resort to other methods of reducing risks of cardiovascular deaths. These include exercising regularly, eating healthy, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, etc.

Multivitamins and their effectiveness on cardiovascular health have been a controversial topic for years now. This is despite the fact there have been numerous well-conducted studies which have stated that multivitamins and mineral supplements do not help. For this study too, researchers combined results from previous scientific studies to conclude more established results.

Having said that, it has to be noticed that multivitamins are not harmful for the body, if they are consumed in moderation. But despite intake of multivitamins, people need to protect their heart health. Everyone needs to know their individual risk of heart disease and stroke and take preventive measures accordingly.

Here are some steps you can take in order to give a boost to your heart health:

1. Get your medical check-ups on time. Heart health is determined by your blood pressure levels, your cholesterol and triglyceride levels, etc. Know your numbers and be aware of your health at all times.

2. Include physical exercise in your diet and maintain a healthy weight. Keeping physically fit along with a minimum of 30 minutes of workout every day is essential for a healthy heart. Being overweight can increase your risk heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Focus on burning more calories than you consume for weight loss.

Exercising regularly is very important for heart health

3. Quit smoking. There are no ifs and buts when it comes to quitting smoking. Smoking is one of the most hazardous activities for heart health. Also, cut down on your alcohol intake. Excessive alcohol is not only bad for heart health but also can cause weight gain and numerous other health problems.

4. Take less stress and engage in activities you are really fond of. Taking excessive stress can play a toll on your heart health and thus it is important to do things that make you feel light and positive.

Smoking can increase risks of heart disease

5. Drink more water and eat healthy. Drinking more water is important for hydration. And what you eat is going to be a huge determining factor of your heart health. Avoid eating processed and packaged foods and start including fresh fruits and veggies, nuts and seeds, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, etc.

6. Keeping your cholesterol levels in check is very important for heart health. Eat foods which are low in saturated and trans fat. Cut down on your salt intake for having a healthy heart.