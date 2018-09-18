Vitamins Plus These 6 Minerals Are Important To Keep You Fit And Healthy

Important minerals for a healthy body include magnesium, zinc and potassium

Minerals are an important part of our dietary requirements and must be included in our every meal in abundance. Minerals help our body to grow, give us strength and help in blood circulation. Minerals are an important part of proper nutrition. Eating a mineral-rich diet helps in getting through the day and manage cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Ensure intake of these minerals can be done by eating their food sources or taking mineral supplements. Getting them from food sources, however, is the more natural ways of including these minerals in diet.

Below is a list of 6 important minerals which are important to keep you fit and healthy:

1. Magnesium

Magnesium is an inorganic mineral which helps the body to function properly through enzyme-catalyzed reactions. It also helps in strengthening bones and maintaining a healthy bone structure. Foods rich in magnesium control sugar level and de-stress the mind, hence reducing anxiety. Magnesium is also an excellent mineral to reduce inflammation and aid to symptoms of insomnia and depression. Foods rich in magnesium are avocados, fish, leafy vegetables, yogurt, and bananas.

Leafy green veggies are rich in magnesium

2. Potassium

Potassium works its magic on the blood vessels. It is a mineral which helps in processing carbohydrates and building proteins in the body. Potassium ensures that oxygen travels to each organ of the body and that the body gets a healthy cardiac blood flow. Potassium mineral basically protects us from any problems related to the heart. Foods rich in potassium include chicken, tomatoes, bananas, and lima beans to name a few.

Bananas are rich source of potassium

3. Calcium

Calcium helps a great deal to build and maintain strong bones. Calcium is one of the most important minerals for bone and tooth health. Besides this, calcium also regulates blood pressure and controls cholesterol levels. If your body has the proper amount of calcium, then you are most likely to be protected from diseases such as arthritis, insomnia, and premenstrual syndrome. Interestingly, calcium also helps in case of obesity, acidity, and issues related to the heart and kidney. Foods rich in calcium are broccoli, dairy products, salmon, and green leafy vegetables.

Dairy products are rich source of calcium

4. Sodium

Sodium is an inorganic mineral that has many functions but primarily helps in maintaining the level of body fluids. When taken in a limited amount, sodium helps in balancing the blood pressure level of the body. It also fuels the nervous system. Sodium protects us from heat strokes as well. Lastly, sodium helps the body to absorb glucose, chloride, and amino acids. Foods rich in sodium are pickles, salted peanuts, watermelon, buttermilk, and pineapple. Salt remains to be the richest source of sodium.

Watermelon contains good amounts of sodium

5. Iron

Iron's most important role is to form hemoglobin and increase the number of red blood cells in the body. This helps in proper circulation of blood and oxygenation. Iron basically helps the oxygen to travel across all organs in the body. One should include plenty of iron in their everyday diet to prevent anemia and loss of blood cells. Foods rich in iron are chicken, oysters, raisins, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds.

Chicken is a good source of iron

6. Zinc

Zinc is the most important mineral when it comes to ensuring a strong immune system. Its basic purpose is to immune the body against infections, eczema, prostate disorders and even night blindness. Zinc makes our body strong enough to heal wounds and fight diseases. Deficiency of zinc can not only lead to a poor immune system but even a poor sperm quality. Foods rich in zinc are yogurt, oats, chicken breasts, cashews, chickpeas, almonds, and kidney beans.

Almonds are rich in zinc

