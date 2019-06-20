Do You Have Vitamin D Deficiency? Should You Take Vitamin D Supplements: Know The Pros And Cons

Vitamin D deficiency: You can get some Vitamin D by spending time under the sun

Highlights Vitamin D deficiency can cause weak bones It increases risks of osteoporosis Menopausal women are at risk of Vitamin D deficiency

Being deficient in Vitamin D can increase risk of bone fractures, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even depression. But can taking Vitamin D supplements help if you have been diagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency? A new research questions the value of Vitamin D supplements and if they can help in dealing with the health problems caused by Vitamin D deficiency. Studies have found that taking Vitamin D supplements have shown no improvements in terms of reducing incidence of cancer or cardiovascular disease, or building muscle mass or preventing falls or fractures in elderly.

Vitamin D deficiency: How to deal with it?

It is common for ageing adults to be deficient in Vitamin D. People who are physically weak or those who are admitted in nursing homes must get their Vitamin D levels checked. Also, menopausal women and men above the age of 75 are at higher risk of osteoporosis and they must check for Vitamin D deficiency.

Also read: Are You Taking Too Much Of Vitamin D? Here's Why You Should Read This

Common reasons for Vitamin D deficiency include not spending much time in the sun. Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight.

Vitamin D is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight

Photo Credit: iStock

It is commonly believed that you cannot get enough Vitamin D through diet, without supplements. Egg yolks, mushrooms, fatty fish like tuna, milk and orange juice are a few sources of Vitamin D. Besides, spending a few minutes under the sun every day can definitely help.

Also read: Excess Of Vitamin D May Up Kidney Failure Risk

Make sure you maintain a proper weight and live a healthy lifestyle in order to prevent risks of Vitamin D deficiency. Visit the doctor regularly to see keep your nutrient intake in check. Eat a healthy balanced diet and Vitamin D deficiency should not be as difficult to manage.

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Top Symptoms And What You Can Do About It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.