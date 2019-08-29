Vitamin D Deficiency Common In Type 2 Diabetes, High Blood Pressure Patients: Study

Vitamin D deficiency may be caused because of spending too much indoors

Highlights Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weak bones and muscle pain It can make you fall sick too often It may also cause depression in the elderly

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the top causes of weak bones. And now, a pan-India study has linked deficiency of the sunshine vitamin with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Vitamin D is an important micronutrient required by the body. It is essentially synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. You can also get Vitamin D from food sources like eggs, dairy products, mushrooms and fatty fish to name a few. The vitamin is required for absorption of calcium in the body - another micronutrient that helps in keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

It was found as part of the study that 84.2% people with type 2 diabetes and 82.6% people with hypertension were found to be deficient in Vitamin D, reports IANS. The study was conducted by Dr P.G Talwalkar, Diabetologist at Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai.

Vitamin D deficiency has been found to be common in people with type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

A common reason behind Vitamin D deficiency is not getting adequate exposure to sunlight. High levels of air pollution can further hamper ultraviolet B (UVB) rays that are needed to synthesise Vitamin D in the skin.

Experts stress on the importance of getting regular screenings to check for Vitamin D deficiency and getting appropriate treatment for it.

Also read: Excess Of Vitamin D May Up Kidney Failure Risk

Signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency you must know

Some of the common risk factors of Vitamin D deficiency are always staying indoors, having a dark skin, being elderly, overweight or obese, not eating sufficient fish or dairy, says healthline. Know the signs and symptoms as stated below

1. Weak bones: As mentioned earlier, Vitamin D is required for calcium absorption and bone health. If you experience pain in bones or back pain frequently, it may be because of Vitamin D deficiency. The deficiency may also result in muscle pain.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weak bones and muscles

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Feeling excessively tired: Deficiency of the sunshine vitamin is one of the many causes of feeling fatigued or excessively tired. Get yourself checked if you experience this symptom regularly.

Also read: Do You Have Vitamin D Deficiency? Should You Take Vitamin D Supplements: Know The Pros And Cons

3. Falling sick too often: Vitamin D also performs the role of boosting immunity and its deficiency can make you less capable of fighting viruses and bacteria that causes illness. Falling sick with cold and flu too often is a clear symptom of Vitamin D deficiency. It may also slow down the healing process.

4. Depression: Deficiency of this vitamin has been linked to depression in older adults. Get the elderly in your house diagnosed for it in case you find them perpetually sad or low.

5. Hair loss: This is a symptom which is often attributed to stress and low levels of Vitamin D. Hair loss is quite likely to happen because of diet lacking sufficient nutrients. Make sure you consume a healthy balanced diet which provides you with fats, carbs, protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids to prevent hair loss.

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Weak Bones, Depression, Schizophrenia And Other Health Risks Involved

Spending some time under the sunlight, eating supplements and its food sources like egg yolk, dairy products, sardines, salmon, tuna, mackerel and mushrooms, can all help you deal with Vitamin D deficiency. If you are opting for supplements, make sure you consult your doctor beforehand.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.