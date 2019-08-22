Vitamin D Deficiency: Weak Bones, Depression, Schizophrenia And Other Health Risks Involved

Vitamin D deficiency may be caused because of spending too much indoors

Vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin is an important nutrient for the body. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weak bones and increase risk of osteoporosis and arthritis. And if a new study is to be believed, then the vitamin can lead to aggressive behaviour in adolescents. Conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, the study found a link between Vitamin D deficiency in young kids to aggression in their adolescent age. The sunshine vitamin is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. The body needs it to absorb calcium and make bones stronger.

Vitamin D Deficiency: know the risk factors

You can also get Vitamin D from food sources like mushrooms, fatty fish, eggs and dairy products. But these foods provide you with very little amount of Vitamin D and there are very few people who spend much time under sunlight. Moreover, ultraviolet rays of the sun can be harmful for your skin. Even sunscreens with high sun protection formula (SPF) may not offer all the protection that is required. So, you can take Vitamin D supplements in order to meet its deficiency. However, only a few Vitamin D supplements for kids may provide with daily recommended intake the vitamin.

Vitamin D is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight

Photo Credit: iStock

In the study, it was found that children who have Vitamin D deficiency had high scores on tests that measure behaviour problems when they reach adolescence. Furthermore, deficiency of the sunshine vitamin has also been associated with schizophrenia and depression in adulthood. Results of the study signal the importance of conducting further additional studies involving neurobehavioral outcomes in areas where Vitamin D deficiency is common.

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency

Spending most of the time indoors, having a darker skin, living in areas that are highly polluted, living in high altitudes, poor diet, being overweight, having a poor gut health, pregnancy, breastfeeding and old age can all be considered as possible causes of Vitamin D deficiency.

Symptoms of the same include brittle bones, osteoporosis, bone fractures, muscle weakness, frequent mood swings, anxiety, depression, weak muscles and unexplained change in muscle strength, feeling tired despite getting sufficient sleep, reduced endurance and infertility.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weak bones and muscles

Photo Credit: iStock

Apart from taking Vitamin D supplements, eating Vitamin D rich foods and increasing exposure to natural sunlight, there is not much that can be done about its deficiency. You can have milk fortified with Vitamin D, consume eggs as regularly as possible and have fatty fish too. Besides, maintaining a healthy body weight, regular exercise, monitoring medical conditions and treating them timely with proper medicines, diet and lifestyle and regularly visiting your doctor are other steps that you can take to ensure sufficient Vitamin D levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

