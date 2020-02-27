Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Detox Drinks; Know Methods To Prepare

Skincare Tips: Prepare these detox drinks to prevent skin issues

Highlights Detox drinks can help you remove toxins

Vitamin C can help you fight skin issues

Fresh fruits are a blessing for you skin

There are several ways to achieve glowing skin. You need to follow a proper skincare routine, diet and precautions to prevent skin issues. Detoxification can help you achieve glowing skin. It helps you get rid of toxins and impurities which results in flawless skin. You can simply add a few detox drinks to your diet which will help in complete detoxification as well as give you a healthy skin. Adding certain nutrients to your diet can provide several benefits to your skin. Many kitchen ingredients can work wonders for your skin. You can combine few simple ingredients to prepare healthy detox drinks which can help you give flawless skin.

Skincare: Detox drinks for glowing skin

1. Vitamin C detox drink

Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins for skin health. It helps in purification and prevents several skin issues. You might have noticed many skincare products are loaded with vitamin C food sources like lemon or orange. You can prepare a detox drink that is loaded with vitamin C. Take water in a jar and squeeze a lemon to it. Add a few slices of oranges, pineapple, kiwi and other food sources of vitamin C. Allow this water to cool and drink it throughout the day. You can refill until the fruits are fresh.

Skincare: Prepare detox drinks with vitamin C food sources for better skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Bless Your Skin With The Goodness Of Vitamin C And E; Here's How You Can Combine These Two For Flawless Skin

2. Turmeric detox

Turmeric is loaded with properties that can work well for your skin. It contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which can help you fight acne. It has medicinal properties which are beneficial for your overall health. You can add turmeric to your diet as well as use it for tropical use. You can prepare a turmeric detox drink for clear skin. You can take around 2-3 cups of water and add a few fresh turmeric slices to it. Boil this properly for few minutes. Once done, add juice of half lemon and some honey to this. Your detox drink is ready. This drink will offer you several health benefits and medicinal properties.

Skincare tips: Turmeric can help you fight skin issues naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

3. Apple cider vinegar detox drink

Apple cider vinegar is commonly used for weight loss. It can also help in detoxification which can result in better skin health. To prepare this drink, take 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and add it to about 2 liters of water. You can add some amount of honey to this mixture. Drink this through the day. Do not drink more than 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a day.

You can prepare detox drink with apple cider vinegar

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Fight Skin Problems? Heres The Right Way To Use It

These detox drinks will help you achieve glowing skin and fight several skin issues naturally. You should also consume a healthy diet loaded with nutrients. Protect your skin from sun damage, dirt and pollution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.