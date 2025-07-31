Nutritionist Recommends These Fruity Snacks For Healthy, Glowing Skin

With the weather constantly changing, your skin often ends up feeling the impact first. One day it is humid, the next it is dry and before you know it, your skin feels patchy, dull, or just not its best. While moisturisers and serums help on the outside, what you eat plays a big role too. Do not worry, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has your back. She recently shared some fruity snacks that can give your skin a natural glow. These keep your skin hydrated and healthy from within. Want to know what combos work best? Just check out Lovneet Batra's Instagram for the full list.

“These aren't just pretty snacks, they are beauty boosters your skin will love. Snack your way to glowing skin with these 5 fruity combos, packed with skin-nourishing vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats,” Lovneet Batra says.

Here are some fruity snacks you can add to your everyday routine for healthy, glowing skin just like nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends:

1. Frozen strawberry bites

This one is a collagen booster. It combines vitamin C-rich strawberries, dark chocolate and walnuts. Together, they help with collagen production, boost hydration and support skin repair. The sweet and crunchy combo also makes it a fun way to add skin-loving nutrients to your day without much effort.

2. Kiwi coconut chia parfait

Not only is this one great for glowing skin, but it also supports digestion. It's packed with omega-3s, vitamin C and healthy fats, all of which help strengthen your skin barrier and keep dryness in check. The texture is creamy and refreshing, perfect as a mid-day snack or even a light breakfast.

3. Grapes + mint hydrating drink

This refreshing drink is an anti-ageing powerhouse. Made with red grapes and pumpkin seeds, it helps fight oxidative stress and balances oil production, leaving you with clearer, more even-toned skin.

So if your skin is feeling the weather, these fruity combos are a tasty way to glow from within – one bite (or sip) at a time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.