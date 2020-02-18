Skincare Tips: Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Fight Skin Issues? Learn The Right Method To Use

Apple cider vinegar can help you fight various skin issues

Sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, increased pollution, too much stress are few factors that can contribute to skin issues. Several home remedies have gained huge popularity to fight skin issues. Similarly, apple cider vinegar has been used widely to fight various ailments. It is commonly consumed for weight loss. Many have added apple cider vinegar to their skincare routine as well. It has become a part of several home remedies that can benefit your skin and help you fight various skin issues. But is it okay to use apple cider vinegar on skin? Can it help you fight skin issues? Here are the answers. Also, know methods to use apple cider vinegar for skin.

Skincare: Can apple cider vinegar help you fight skin issues?

Use of apple cider vinegar has offered skin benefits for many. It can help in fighting acne, wrinkles, sunburn and many other skin issues. It has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which can prevent the development of infections or bacteria that can contribute to acne. It consists of acetic acid and alpha hydroxy acid which provide several skin benefits. But if you experience any irritation or side effect you can consult your dermatologist once.

You can use apple cider vinegar to prepare skin toner

Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to use apple cider vinegar for skin

Apple cider vinegar can be used in various home remedies to fight skin issues. One of the simplest methods is to use it as a toner. To prepare skin toner with apple cider vinegar follow the following steps-

Apple cider vinegar skin toner

You can prepare a toner with apple cider vinegar to cleanse your skin and prevent bacteria and impurities from affecting your skin. Take one part of apple cider vinegar and two parts of water. Mix these two well and use it as a skin toner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.