Weight Loss Drinks: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

Weight loss: You can prepare different weight loss drinks with apple cider vinegar

Highlights Weight loss requires consumption of restricted calories Drinking apple cider vinegar supports weight loss You can consume apple cider vinegar in morning for weight loss

Weight loss diet: Are you trying to lose weight? You might have heard about various drinks which can help in weight loss. Apart from a restricted diet and exercise, there are some foods and drinks which can speed up the weight loss process. Apple cider vinegar is another famous drink which can help in weight loss. Apple cider vinegar is loaded with certain properties that can help in weight loss. But are you aware of the different methods to use apple cider vinegar for weight loss? Here are some simple methods to prepare different weight loss drinks with apple cider vinegar. Also, know how apple cider vinegar can help in weight loss.

Weight loss tips: How apple cider vinegar can help in weight loss?

Chief Dietician, Ms. Pavithra N Raj explains, "Apple cider vinegar is made by crushing apples and fermenting the apple juice. Later bacteria and yeast are added to convert sugars to alcohol which turns into vinegar by acetic acid-forming bacteria. Acetic acid contributes to weight loss. When you consume small amounts of acetic acid through apple cider vinegar it targets body fat. It also boosts your metabolism which helps your body use fat as a form of energy rather than storing it. Better metabolism contributes to better weight loss. Consumption of apple cider vinegar also suppresses appetite. Reduced hunger results in consumption of fewer calories and finally contributes to weight loss.

Drinking apple cider vinegar before consuming a starchy meal stabilises your blood sugar levels. This reduces cravings for sweet snacks."

Weight loss: Apple cider vinegar can reduce hunger and help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Different ways to prepare weight loss drinks with apple cider vinegar

Ms. Pavithra further explains the method to consume apple cider vinegar for weight loss, "1-2 tablespoons (15-30 ml) of apple cider per day can be used for weight loss. It should be mixed with water before consumption. It may be best to drink it before meals." Here are some other ways to use apple cider vinegar for weight loss-

1. You can add apple cider vinegar to your morning cup of green tea. Simply prepare green tea and add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to it. You can also add some amount of honey to it to enhance the taste.

2. You can also add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to smoothies

Weight loss drinks: You can add small amount of apple cider vinegar to smoothies

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Is The Best Time To Eat Breakfast For Weight Loss? Here's The Answer From Experts; Know Best Breakfast Options

3. Fenugreek seeds are also beneficial for weight loss. You can combine it with apple cider vinegar to prepare weight loss drinks. Soak some fenugreek seeds in a cup of water and leave it overnight. In morning add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to it. Mix well and consume it as the first thing in the morning.

4. You can also simply mix one-two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water and drink it on an empty stomach. You can also add few drops of honey to it.

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

Also read: Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals This Winter By Adding These Seasonal Fruits To Your Diet



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.