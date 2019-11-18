Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals This Winter By Adding These Seasonal Fruits To Your Diet

Weight Loss: Winter fruits high in fiber can help you lose weight

Weight loss diet must include foods that can keep you full for longer without adding too many calories. One such option is fruits. Most fruits are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer. The best part of adding fruits to your weight loss diet is that it will provide you multiple nutrients at the same time. Most weight-loss diets are deprived of nutrition as they involve less calories which hardly involve all the nutrients in the right quantity. Fruits are loaded with multiple nutrients which makes them one of the healthiest options for a weight loss diet. This winter season you can stick to your weight loss plan with winter fruits. Here's how fruits can help you lose weight and best winter fruits you can choose which can help you lose weight.

Weight loss diet: How fruits can help in weight loss?

Chief Nutritionist Soumita Biswas explained, "Fruits are fully loaded with fibre. Fruits need extensive chewing while eating hence automatically reduces calorie intake, gives satiety which leads to weight loss. Fruit contains a large amount of important nutrients including vitamins, minerals and various antioxidants and plant compounds which act as a positive catalyst for weight reduction. The skin of fruits is usually very rich in antioxidants and fibre. There are studies shown that eating fruit with vegetables is associated with a 46% lower risk of diabetes in women, but there is no evident result for men. Drinking fruit juice has can lead to weight gain and obesity. It is always recommended to eat whole fruit which is low in calories and a good source of fibre, but the same is not applicable to fruit juice."

Weight loss diet: Choose fruits over fruit juice for weight loss

Best winter fruits for weight loss

Winter season brings many seasonal fruits which can aid in weight loss. Some of the best fruits which you can choose for your weight loss diet this winter season.

1. Oranges

2. Avocado

3. Guava

4. Grapes

5. Cheeku

6. Apples

7. Pomegranate

8. Kiwi

9. Anjeer

Weight loss: Fruits high in fibre can contribute to weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

These fruits are loaded with fibre which will keep you full for longer and support smooth digestion as well. Adding these fruits will not add many calories to your diet as well. Along with these, you will also receive multiple nutrients at the same time. Along with your regular exercise routine, you can add these winter fruits to your weight loss diet and get desired results.

(Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

