Not Just Weight Loss Intermittent Fasting Can Help You Lead Longer, Healthier Life Too; Know Other Health Benefits Of Following This Diet

Weight loss: Intermittent fasting makes you eat for a restricted time

Highlights Intermittent fasting can help in effective weight loss Intermittent fasting is good for your hear health as well Young children or older adults should avoid intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular weight loss diet which is loaded with amazing health benefits other than weight loss. When you consume fewer calories you lose weight. Intermittent fasting also reduces your calorie consumption along with time management. It is a quite popular diet which involves a cycle of fasting and eating. Intermittent fasting makes you follow a protocol that helps you fast in the proper way. Intermittent fasting has been widely used for weight loss. Following this diet is associated with more health benefits. A recent study has highlighted that intermittent fasting may lead to a longer and healthier life.

Intermittent fasting may sound like another diet fad but researchers have conclusively found that the practice of routinely not eating and drinking for short periods of time resulted in longer life in heart patients.

"It's another example of how we're finding that regular fasting can lead to better health outcomes and longer lives," said Benjamin Horne, principal investigator of the study.

Fasting affects a person's levels of hemoglobin, red blood cell count, human growth hormone, and lowers sodium and bicarbonate levels, while also activating ketosis and autophagy - all factors that lead to better heart health and specifically reduce risk of heart failure and coronary heart disease.

Also read: Intermittent Fasting: Know How To Practice It And The Benefits And Drawbacks That Follow

Health benefits of fasting other than weight loss

1. Reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes

Type-2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes which is affecting a huge population. Intermittent fasting has shown improvement in insulin resistance which lowers the risk of type-2 diabetes.

Intermittent fasting can help you control the risk of type-2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Help you fight inflammation

Many studies have shown that intermittent fasting can help in naturally fighting inflammation. Inflammation is a part of many health conditions. Intermittent fasting also helps in reducing oxidative stress.

3. Improves heart health

As per the study mentioned above, intermittent fasting can help in reducing the risk of heart diseases and it can help you promote a healthy heart. It controls various risk factors which can lead to heart diseases like high blood pressure, bad cholesterol levels, inflammation and many more.

4. Boost brain functioning and reduces the risk of Alzheimer's

Studies have shown that intermittent fasting can help in boosting brain health. It also reduces the risk of Alzheimer's.

Intermittent fasting also helps on controlling the risk of Alzheimer's and improve brain health

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Intermittent Fasting: Is It A Healthy Way To Lose Weight? Find Out Here

Who should avoid fasting?

Fasting is not for everyone. Researchers cautioned that pregnant and lactating women should not fast, as well as young children and frail older adults. People diagnosed with chronic diseases - especially those who take medications for diabetes, blood pressure, or heart disease - should not fast unless under the close care and supervision of a physician.

Also read: Not Just Weight Loss But Intermittent Fasting Can Also Reverse Type 2 Diabetes: Here's The Right Way To Follow It

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.