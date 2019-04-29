Not Just Weight Loss But Intermittent Fasting Can Also Reverse Type 2 Diabetes: Here's The Right Way To Follow It

Highlights Do not have tea or coffee during your fasting period Break your fast with some water or fruit You will feel dull, experience headaches during first few days

Intermittent fasting is a time-restricted diet plan that requires a person to fast on a particular day in a week or during a set number of hours every day. You can either choose to fast on a whole day or for a certain time bracket during a day. A common of intermittent fasting is to have an early dinner, say around 7 or 8 pm and then fast until next morning for 12 hours or 14 or 16 hours, as per what suits your body. So, if you have had your dinner at 8 pm, then your next meal should be around 8 am the next day or later. In between this period, you are not supposed to eat anything and apart from plain water.

This kind of eating pattern, which lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho hails as "way of life" and "lifestyle", can have magical effects on your overall health. However, there are certain do's and don'ts of this diet that you need to be careful about. If you have certain health complications, you should consult your doctor before going ahead with this diet.

Elaborating further is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one his recent live sessions on Facebook. He highlights the effectiveness of this diet and says that people have been able to reverse type 2 diabetes with the help of intermittent fasting.

Other common benefits of this diet include aiding fat loss, keeping blood sugar levels under control, reduce arthritis pain, reduce inflammation, improve skin, improve sleep quality, increased energy levels and much more. Intermittent fasting can also curb cravings and bring a balance in your appetite.

Intermittent fasting can help you lose weight naturally

Luke gives the following tips for doing intermittent fasting the right way:

1. Observe a fixed cycle as far as possible: If you begin intermittent fasting with having your last meal by 7 pm, try to maintain it by having your last meal at 7 or 7.30/8 pm every day. Constantly changing your intermittent fasting cycles can make it difficult for your body to recognise and adapt to the fasting period, and can make you acidic.

2. Do not make it a fad: 12 to 13 hours of fasting is perfect for intermittent fasting. Tweak as per what suits you but never follow what someone else is doing just because it is working well for them.

3. You do not have to do it every day: It is not necessary to follow intermittent fasting every day. You can do it once a week or twice in a week, etc. The idea is to do it with the right intention of attaining good health and bidding good bye to diseases.

4. Avoid coffee and tea during fasting time: Intake of coffee and tea during fasting time can make you acidic and it should be avoided. You can only drink plain water during your fasting period in intermittent fasting.

5. You will feel dull, experience headaches during first few days: Any diet plan is going to be difficult for the first few days and hence it is important that you push yourself through this phase. Commit yourself to this lifestyle that can make you feel very light, healthy and positive within a week.

6. Break your fast with water, fruit, dates: Break your fast with water or some fruits and have your meal after half an hour. Remember to not restrict yourself in this building phase of intermittent fasting. It can make your body produce more cortisol and even lead to nutritional deficiencies. You also need to avoid overeating. The building phase is meant for your body to rebuild, rejuvenate and recover from the fasting phase. It will also prepare you for the next fasting phase. Make sure you consume a healthy, wholesome and nutritious diet during your building phase.

Also, avoid medication during your fasting period. People with cancer or those who have recently undergone chemotherapy need to take expert advice before going on intermittent fasting. It is only when intermittent fasting is done in the right way that it will show effective results. Listen to your body, do what suits you. Take accountability for your health and intermittent fasting can help you achieve good health.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

