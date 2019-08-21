Intermittent Fasting: Is It A Healthy Way To Lose Weight? Find Out Here

Intermittent fasting can help in restoring good health

Highlights Intermittent fasting can help you have good night's sleep It involves eating early dinners It can improve digestion and gut health

Intermittent fasting has been considered to be an effective way to lose weight. It is a dietary practice which has been proven to be effective for weight loss, restore good health and maintain weight. Intermittent fasting consists alternate periods of fasting and eating. The most commonly followed pattern is one where you eat early dinners, around 7 or 8 pm, and then have your next meal in a gap of 10, 12, 14 or 16 hours, whichever suits you. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes that the fasting period can last for the as much time as it suits. You don't need to follow a strict pattern and starve yourself just because some website on the internet says so. If followed with the right pattern, intermittent fasting can reduce your hunger and keep of the weight you lose for a long time.

Weight loss: How to do intermittent fasting?

When followed religiously for a week or two, intermittent fasting can help you feel better physically and mentally. It can help you lose weight, restore good digestive health and provide your body with the much-needed detox.

Intermittent fasting can restore digestive health

Photo Credit: iStock

During the fasting period, ensure that you don't eat anything. Coffee and tea also need to be avoided during fasting period. Similarly, during the eating or recovery phase, you should eat a wholesome and nutritious meal. During your recovery phase, you should avoid practicing calorie restriction. Your meals should include all major food groups including fats, carbs, fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

1. Intermittent fasting can help in reducing body fat, increase lean muscle mass and reduce metabolic age.

2. If you want to detox from junk food binge or binge drinking, then try intermittent fasting for a few days. It is a great way to detox and cleanse your body.

3. Having early dinners can bring you in sync with body's circadian rhythm. It is like going back to your roots and eating the way grandparents and great grandparents used to eat.

4. Intermittent fasting can help you have a good night's sleep.

Intermittent fasting can help you have a good night's sleep

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Intermittent fasting is an effective way to retain muscle even when you're dieting. Since it includes eating a wholesome and balanced diet, it doesn't result in muscle loss as other calorie-restrictive diets.

6. Healthy eating is simpler with intermittent fasting. Try to stick to whole foods and maintain consistency in terms of food quality, quantity and the time at which you eat. Try to eat your meals at the same time every day.

The bottom line is to understand that basis of intermittent fasting is nothing but eating healthy and having meals on time. It is a diet plan that requires you eating early dinners, and eating only healthy and nutritious food. Try it for weight loss and good health, and let us know if it works for you, in the comments below.

