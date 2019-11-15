Weight Loss Tips: What Is The Best Time To Eat Breakfast For Weight Loss? Here's The Answer From Experts; Know Best Breakfast Options

Weight loss tips: You need to eat right breakfast for weight loss

Highlights Weight requires consumption of restricted amount of calories Choose healthy options for breakfast Healthy breakfast will make you eat less throughout the day

Weight loss requires consumption of restricted calories. You need to burn more calories than you are consuming for effective weight loss. Planning your meals in advance can help you monitor the number of calories you are consuming per meal. If you are trying to lose weight you need to be very careful about what you are eating for breakfast. Consuming the right breakfast can help in effective weight loss. It can control your hunger throughout the day. But are you aware of the best time to eat breakfast? Here's the answer from experts about the best time to eat breakfast for weight loss. Also, know the best breakfast options which are weight loss friendly.

What is the best time to eat breakfast for weight loss?

Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj explained "Breakfast means breaking 10 hours fast (if a person is having dinner by 8 pm he will break his fast after 10 to 12 hours by having his breakfast at 8 am. Breakfast is the most important part of the meal and body absorbs nutrients faster and better since the body will be craving for energy. Breakfast can be between 7 am to 9 am or within two hours of getting up.

A high protein breakfast is always good for weight loss because it reduces the risk of fat accumulation in the body and high protein makes you feel full throughout the day. A certain amount of carbohydrates is also required which will give energy for activities."

Weight loss: You should never skip breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

Dietician Kamal Yadav also highlighted, "Having a wholesome breakfast can help you healthily lose weight. The best time to have breakfast is within two hours after waking up. The sooner you eat breakfast after you wake up, the better it is for your metabolism. Breakfast helps in decreasing appetite. Consuming breakfast first thing in the morning greatly decreases hunger and cravings throughout the day. It also helps in preventing several diseases. "

What are the best breakfast options for weight loss?

Dietician Diksha elaborated the different breakfast options. Breakfast must contain all food groups like carbohydrates, protein and fibre. Some breakfast options may include-

1. Multigrain vegetable sandwich with soya milk

2. Vegetable oats with milk or buttermilk,

3. Vegetable poha or quinoa with oat milk or Toned milk

4. Sprouts cheela with mint chutney or coconut chutney with soya milk

5. Multigrain tofu burger with toned milk

6. Stuffed Chapati with lassi

7. Multigrain egg wrap with buttermilk/ flavored milk

There's nothing like starting the day with a healthy breakfast, according to dietician Diksha.

Weight loss diet: You can consume a variety of foods for breakfast which are weight loss friendly

Photo Credit: iStock

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

(Dietician Kamal Yadav, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

(Dietician Diksha, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

