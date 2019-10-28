Weight Loss Tips: Nuts, The Powerhouse Of Nutrients Can Help You Lose Weight; The Best Nuts For Weight Loss And How To Consume Them

Weight Loss Tips: Nuts can keep you full for longer and make you consume less calories

During the weight loss process you need to consume less calories and burn more. There are many superfoods which can speed up the weight loss process by keeping you full for longer. With limited number of calories, these superfoods can make the process easy. Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients which can help in weight loss. Nuts consumed in restricted quantity can give you multiple nutrients at the same time and restrict you from frequenting munching.

Weight loss: Here's how nuts can help you lose weight

Nuts are one of the oldest human foods and nature's best supplements that remained unpopular earlier but now in vogue among weight watchers. There are more than 11 different varieties of nuts, although peanut being a legume that's grown underground is equivalent to tree nut's nutrient composition such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, brazil nut, hazelnut, macadamia, chestnuts, cashews, pecans etc.

Nuts provide a range of healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats(except chestnuts which are low fat), essential proteins, fiber, high amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytosterols that confer health benefits for weight management, heart disease, in increasing good cholesterol levels, prevent cancer and delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Weight loss diet: Combine different nuts in restricted quantity for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

However, nuts being high in fat content, it was questionable earlier whether to suggest for weight loss or not. A survey conducted last month among patients visiting for their routine health check revealed that 45% of them still believed eating nuts will increase their cholesterol levels and body fat, hence they eliminated it completely from their daily diet.

How to consume nuts for weight loss?

There are evidences to prove that 30-50 grams or a small handful of nuts can replace unhealthy junk food and is effective for weight loss. Remember 100 grams of nuts yields 600-700 kcals among which almonds, peanuts and pistachios are an excellent source of plant protein and fiber. These three nuts are an ideal choice of snack for weight loss since they give you a feeling of fullness and add to your daily protein requirement especially if you are a vegan.

Weight Loss Diet: Nuts will provide you protein and help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

It is equally important to eat unsalted and mildly dry roasted nuts. Store them in an airtight container and do not expose them to sunlight to prevent rancidity. Excess heating can destroy B vitamins and peeling the skin can prevent you from gaining the benefit of antioxidants.

Do not overdo since nuts are high in fiber which causes bloating if consumed in excess and brazil nut being high in selenium can lead to toxicity. So, get your diet prescription from a qualified Dietitian today to know your daily choice of nuts!

(Edwina Raj is a Senior Dietician at Aster CMI Hospital)

