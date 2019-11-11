Weight Loss Tips: Top 5 High Protein Vegetables That Should Be A Part Of Your Weight Loss Diet

Weight loss tips: High protein diet keeps you full and contributes to weight loss

Protein should be an essential part of your diet. Protein consumption is associated with many health benefits. High protein diet is beneficial for weight loss. Most people are switching to high protein diet for weight loss as it has many health benefits and results in effective weight loss. High protein diet controls appetite and makes you consume fewer calories which helps in weight loss. Protein also improves metabolism which also contributes to better weight loss. Vegetables should be an essential part of your weight loss diet as they provide all the necessary nutrients and keep you fill will limited calories. Adding more vegetables to your diet is a healthy way to lose weight. Some vegetables are rich in protein which can be your perfect weight loss partner. These vegetables will also provide you other health benefits.

Weight loss diet: High protein vegetables for weight loss

1. Lentils

Lentils are a good source of protein and fibre. Both protein and fibre are good for weight loss. Fibre also keeps you full for longer and keeps your digestion intact. You can prepare lentils in different ways and add them to your weight loss diet. A mixture of different lentils can be a powerful source of protein. It is an excellent option for vegetarians.

Weight loss diet: Lentils are high in protein and fiber which help you lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a popular source of protein for vegetarians. Chickpeas are a combination of protein and fibre which makes it good for weight loss. You can prepare a tasty snack with boiled chickpeas which will satisfy both your tongue and stomach.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is loaded with health benefits and multiple essential nutrients. It is a good source of folic acid, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K and fibre. Broccoli is a good source of protein as well. You can add broccoli to your salads or soups.

Weight loss: Adding high protein vegetables to your diet can help you lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Spinach

Spinach is one of the healthiest green leafy vegetables. One cup of spinach contributes to effective weight loss. Spinach is rich in fibre as well. It is a great non-dairy source of calcium as well. You can consume one cup of boiled spinach or add it to salads, sandwiches or many other recipes.

5. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is low in calories and contains protein as well. These properties make it good for weight loss. Consumption of cauliflower can boost digestion. You can substitute many ingredients of various high-calorie foods with cauliflower.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

