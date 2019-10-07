Weight Loss: Protein-Rich Pulses Can Help You Lose Weight, Here's How; Know Other Health Benefits

Weight loss tips: You can combine different pulses for better protein content

Highlights Pulses are present in almost every kitchen Pulses are also easy to cook Consumption of pulses can help you improve digestion

Weight loss involves consumption of restricted calories. There are many popular diets which suggest various ways to lose weight. When it comes to weight-loss foods many people think that they have to spend a huge amount of money to make a change in their diet. But do you know some simple foods present in your kitchen all the time can help you lose weight? Something as simple as pulses which are present in almost every kitchen can contribute to weight loss. Most weight-loss diets include protein-rich pulses. There are many properties of pulses which can help you maintain a healthy weight. They are rich in protein and fibre which boost the process. Pulses are also easy to cook which can easily be a part of your weight loss diet.

Weight loss: How pulses can help you lose weight

Dr. Shivaram H V explains, "Beans, chickpeas, lentils and peas as a group are known as pulses. The pulses are the best source of protein and fibre in the diet. Most of the weight loss specialists or dieticians add them to weight loss or maintenance diet. They help in weight loss by many natural mechanisms impacting on the digestive system greatly improving the health.

The proteins in the pulses release certain hormones in the digestive system which signal fullness in the stomach. Naturally one will tend to eat less which will lead to weight loss but at the same time the proteins will strengthen the body and immune mechanism."

Weight loss: Pulses are rich in fibre which can keep you full for longer

Photo Credit: iStock

"The soluble fibre in the pulses is known to slow down digestion and absorption. Again this mechanism will help in weight loss. Medical research work has shown that weight loss diets that included pulses resulted in significantly greater weight loss than those that did not. Similarly, weight maintenance diets that included pulses also resulted in good weight loss compared with those that did not," Dr. Shivaram added.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Other health benefits of eating pulses

Pulses are loaded with many essential nutrients which make them extremely healthy. You can add pulses to your daily diet and avail the multiple health benefits it offers. Some of the noticeable health benefits of pulses may include-

1. Good source of protein

Pulses are a good source of protein for vegetarians. Protein should be an essential part of your daily diet. It is a simple source of protein which you can eat. You can mix a variety of protein-rich pulses or vegetables to make it healthier.

Also read: Weight Loss: This Clove Drink Can Help You Lose Weight Faster; Here's How You Can Prepare It

2. Promote better digestion

The presence of fibre in pulses makes them good for digestion. Consumption of optimum amount of fibre helps in better digestion. You can lose weight without worrying about digestion problems.

Weight loss: Pulses will help you keep your digestion intact

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Good for diabetics

Pulses are good for diabetics due to low-glycemic index. Foods with low-glycemic index are good for diabetics and do not increase blood sugar levels. Adding pulses can help you manage diabetes and control blood sugar levels.

Also read: Pulses Can Control High Blood Pressure: Here's How

(Dr. Shivaram H V, Chief Surgeon and Sr. Consultant - GI & Bariatric Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.