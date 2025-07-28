Can A Juice-Only Diet For Weight Loss Kill You?

Last week, seventeen-year-old Saktheeswaran, a college-bound teen from Kanyakumari district, died at home after reportedly following a fruit juice-only diet for nearly three months.

What

The tragic case from Tamil Nadu on July 24 has raised fresh concerns over unverified online diet trends.

Inspired by a YouTube video, Saktheeswaran avoided solid food entirely and had recently taken up workouts and unknown medications - all without any professional medical guidance to stay fit.

On the day of his death, he consumed solid food during a ritual for the first time in months, after which he began vomiting, experienced breathlessness, and collapsed.

Neighbours described him as 'body conscious' from a young age and said he often avoided sports in school due to his insecurities about his weight. His recent determination to slim down before college had made him more committed to extreme dieting.

Though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, suffocation is currently suspected, and doctors are analysing the autopsy report to determine if his extreme eating habits played a role in his death.

This isn't the first such incident.

In March 2025, 18-year-old Sreenanda from Kerala's Kannur district died due to severe dietary restrictions and starvation, reportedly out of fear of gaining weight. She had been following online advice, surviving mostly on water while exercising rigorously.

Some juices can be high in natural sugar, according to experts. Photo: Unsplash

Similarly, another incident that made headlines globally was the death of the famous cricketer Shane Warne in March 2022. His death not only sent shockwaves around the globe, but the revelation that the spin bowler was on a "fluid-only" diet just two weeks prior to his death, has raised concerns about this juice cleanse diet. His diet, according to media reports, consisted of only green and black juices for two weeks.

Such cases lead to one burning question in everyone's mind: how safe are these juice 'cleanses' or 'detoxes' that often seem to make the rounds on social media, often tempting as a quick fix for people who are distressed enough to lose weight faster.

So, What Actually Is A Juice Cleanse Diet?

A juice cleanse diet is a short-term regimen in which a person consumes only liquids made from fresh-pressed fruits and vegetables, abstaining entirely from solid foods. These diets typically last from 1 to 7 days, although some may extend longer.

If you scroll through social media, you can easily see that these juice cleanses are often marketed with claims that they help "detoxify" the body, support weight loss, and provide a concentrated dose of vitamins and minerals.

The key aspects of a juice cleanse diet are:

Only fruit and vegetable juices are consumed; no solid foods are allowed.

Duration is usually short-term (1-7 days), though some advocate longer periods.

Calorie intake is severely restricted, often well below recommended daily allowances, which can lead to short-term weight loss, mostly water and muscle rather than fat.

'There's No Concept Of Detox'

Experts suggest that despite promotional claims, there is little reliable evidence supporting dramatic detoxification or sustainable weight loss benefits from juice cleanses.

In fact, experts are not even so sure if any drink can detox your body.

Dr Tushar Tayal, a Consultant For Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram says that our body has an in-built detox system: our liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, and skin already work together to "eliminate toxins and waste products".

"These organs are highly effective and don't typically need a boost from a drink," he says.

Moreover if these diets extend for a prolonged period, experts say they can result in severe side effects.

Komal Malik, Head of Dietetics at Asian Hospital, says that while juice diets may seem like a quick detox fix, relying solely on fruit or vegetable juices for an extended period can be dangerous.

So, Can A Juice Cleanse Kill You?

"Juices lack essential macronutrients like protein and healthy fats, which are critical for muscle maintenance, hormonal balance, and brain function. Over time, such deficiencies can lead to fatigue, hair loss, muscle wasting, and weakened immunity," Komal says.

Moreover, many juices are high in natural sugars, which can spike blood glucose and lead to energy crashes or metabolic issues, she adds.

According to Komal, doing a juice-only diet for more than 3-5 days without medical supervision can put your body in a catabolic state, breaking down tissue for energy. Moreover, there is little reliable evidence supporting dramatic detoxification or sustainable weight loss benefits from juice cleanses.

"In extreme cases, especially in those with underlying health conditions, it can be fatal," Komal says.

Experts suggest that instead of such crash diets like a juice cleanse, we should opt for a balanced approach with whole foods, fibre, and adequate hydration.

"Detoxification is best supported by a healthy liver, not extreme diets," Komal concludes.