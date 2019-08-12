Skin Care: Tips And Tricks You Must Try For A Healthy And Glowing Skin

Skin care routine: Protect your skin from dust and direct sun rays while stepping out

Are you neglecting your skin health during monsoon? Well, this might take a toll on your glowing skin. You must never skip your skin care routine irrespective of the season. During monsoon, you might think you are guarded against the harshness of sun rays but there are still a lot of harmful elements in the air which can damage your skin, if not taken care of. The rising pollution and the humid weather can also leave a negative impact on your skin. Learn how you can manage to get clear radiant skin this monsoon with some quick tips. Not just during monsoon these skin care tips will help you maintain a healthy and glowing skin in every season.

Skin care tips for a natural glow

Know your skin type

Most women are inclined towards a picture-perfect skin with no blemishes or scars; they tend to achieve this by the use of chemically produced makeup, which in return can be harmful to the skin if not used in limited amounts. Certain makeup products are based on different skin types and if mixed, it can turn out to be extremely dangerous for your skin.

Skin-type can majorly be of four forms-

1. Normal skin type

It is a well-balanced skin type which is not too oily or dry with less evident pores and a radiant look. If you have such a skin, you can enhance it more by including green leafy vegetables and vitamin-C rich fruits in your diet.

2. Oily skin type

This skin type makes your skin dull-looking with large evident pores. It appears to be a blemished skin type. To manage this, reduce exfoliation and start using non-comedogenic products for your skin.

3. Dry skin type

This also involves dull-looking complexion along with patches and lines on your skin. The pores are less evident. To fix this, always learn to moisturize your skin and start using gentle and non-irritating soaps.

4. Combination skin type

Shiny looking skin with more evident pores and patches defines a combination skin type, which is both oily and dry. For getting the radiance out of it, you may adopt effective cleaning strategies for your T-zones (nose, chin) and shift to a more sensitive cleaner than usual.

What to eat?

During the monsoon months, humid weather can create a harsh effect on the skin. Certain fruits and vegetables can help bring out the radiance and make your skin feel hydrated again. Some of them can be:

Watermelon

Mixed nuts

Strawberries

Green leafy vegetables

Broccoli

Tomatoes

Carrots

Kiwi

Blueberries

Papaya

Sweet potatoes

Oranges

Bananas

Cucumber

You should reduce the consumption of lactose-inclusive or dairy products during this time of the year as it might irritate your skin and make it more prone to acne.

Food for Skin: A diet rich in nutrients can improve your skin naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

6 tips to healthy skin

Make sure to include these tips and tricks this monsoon to save your skin from the adversity of humidity.

1. Use toner

Using toners for your skin can make your skin look hydrated. This can be helpful when you apply a toner after you wash your face. It wipes out all the impurities and can make your skin feel softer and supple.

2. Clean your makeup brushes

This strategy can be an all-time tip to secure your face from dirt and infections. Washing your makeup brushes more often cleans all the excess makeup which sticks to the brush and builds bacteria. This strategy is very effective in achieving a healthy-looking skin.

3. Keep switching your loofas

During this monsoon season, due to a lot of humidity in the air, the loofas you use to clean your body might form bacteria in it. It is always advisable to clean up and switch your loofas regularly to save yourself from bacterial infections on the skin.

4. Use ice cubes

The use of ice cubes just before applying your moisturizing helps the skin to soothe down so it does not aggravate acne symptoms when going out in a humid and rainy environment.

5. Add sunblock to your routine

Sun blocks are a must this season to protect you from harmful UV-Rays as even if it seems to be cloudy, it is extremely important to include this in your go-to bag.

6. Home remedies

Some homemade face packs can be used to add that little blossom to your skin-

1. Fuller's earth (Multani mitti) along with rose water to cool and make a soothing effect on your skin.

2. Combine honey, oatmeal, pomegranate seeds and curd/buttermilk to act against dead skin skins.

3. Spot treating of acne with a pinch of cinnamon powder along with honey.

4. Mix besan, a pinch of turmeric powder, honey and curd to have a glow on your skin

