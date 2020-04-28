Is Dry Skin A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency? Know How It Can Affect Your Skin

Vitamin D deficiency symptoms are visible on your skin

Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin play an essential role in maintaining healthy bones and teeth as it helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. There are several other important functions of vitamin D for your overall health. It supports immunity, optimum health of nervous system, diabetes management, better lung and cardiovascular health and much more. According to observations, vitamin D deficiency is quite common which you may notice. Dry skin is a common skin condition that can also be a result of vitamin D deficiency. Here's the link between vitamin d deficiency and skin health.

Vitamin D deficiency and dry skin: What is the relation?

According to Dr. Nandini Barua, "One of the most prominent signs of Vitamin D deficiency is witnessing severe dryness of the skin. Medically, it is called Ichthyosis. This disorder is caused by an alteration in genes that are supposed to function as skin barriers. That's why Vitamin D is very important because it triggers the receptors which are responsible for promoting the formation of the skin barrier, which is vital for defending the skin."

Vitamin D deficiency can affect your skin in several ways

Vitamin D has a strong relation with your skin. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help prevent acne. Dr. Barua also explains, "Vitamin D also acts as an antioxidant, which helps in combating the factors that cause wrinkles and fine lines. So, if you have a vitamin D deficiency, you will develop fine lines quickly. Besides skin symptoms, Vitamin D3 deficiency also causes severe hair fall and nail brittleness."

Vitamin D sources

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D but you should avoid too much exposure to sunlight. Some foods are also rich in vitamin D including red meat, egg yolks, fatty fish, fortified foods like breakfast cereals, orange juice, oatmeal, soy milk, cow milk and mushrooms.

Several foods are loaded with vitamin D

(Dr. Nandini Barua, Dermatologist, Paras Hospital Gurugram)

