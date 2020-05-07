Diet Tips To Clear Up Your Skin During Lockdown

Eat more Vitamin C-rich foods to improve your skin quality

Highlights Eat more of omega-3 fatty acids

Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet

Vitamin C has been found to have excellent effects on your skin

What you eat is directly reflected on your skin. If you have spent most of the lockdown eating junk or processed food, then it may have started showing on your weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and even skin. The good thing is that it is still not too late and there's lot that you can do in terms of improving your diet and lifestyle for a healthy skin and weight. Making your diet a healthy mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds can be effective in improving your skin condition during the ongoing lockdown.

Tips to improve your skin during lockdown

1. Reduce alcohol intake

Many are drinking more alcohol than usual to beat lockdown stress. . Many do this as a means to reduce stress and anxiety. Alcohol triggers inflammation in the skin. It also caused dehydration and makes your skin appear dry and flaky. Reduce alcohol consumption to a bare minimum if you want to improve your skin quality.

Also read: Low-Carb Diet: Can You Drink Alcohol On A Low-Carb Diet? Everything You Need To Know

2. Avoid sugary drinks and caffeine

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you should not drink tea or coffee more than two or three cups in a day. Caffeine in tea or coffee can make your skin dry. Instead of sugary drinks or coffee, you should drink plenty of plain water. It will hydrate your skin properly and will help you have a glowing and younger-looking skin.

3. Eat the rainbow diet

Having the rainbow diet is beneficial for many reasons. It can give a boost to your immunity, it can help you weight loss and it can also provide you with antioxidants that are needed for a glowing and radiant skin. Nutrition in fruits and vegetables can nourish your skin from inside. It can improve your digestion and gut health, which may directly reflect on your skin health.

Also read: Skincare Tips: How Often Should You Exfoliate Your Skin? Here's The Answer

4. Increase intake of omega-3 fatty acids

Fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are food sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These foods have anti-inflammatory properties and can boost collagen production.

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Vitamin C rich foods

Vitamin C has been found to have excellent effects on your skin. It acts as a potent antioxidant which can neutralise the damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin C aids the natural regeneration process of your skin and helps your body repair damaged skin cells. Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, kiwi, orange, papaya, bell peppers, strawberries and tomatoes are examples of foods rich in Vitamin C.

Also read: Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Here's How Low Levels Of This Essential Vitamin Can Affect Your Body

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.