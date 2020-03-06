Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Here's How Low Levels Of This Essential Vitamin Can Affect Your Body

Here are the signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is essential for the human body. It supports various functions including cell formation, cell metabolism, nerve function, production of DNA and many more. It is a water-soluble vitamin which should be an essential part of your diet. Vitamin B12 deficiency can be a result of low levels of vitamin B12 in your body with some symptoms. This vitamin is also important for brain function. It is also essential for the formation of red blood cells. The deficiency of vitamin B12 is quite common especially in vegetarians as most foods rich in vitamin B12 are animal-based products. Here are some side effects of vitamin B12 deficiency that you may experience.

Vitamin B 12 deficiency: Here's how it can affect your body

1. Weakness

Weakness and fatigue are the most common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. This usually happens due to lack of red blood cells. It causes difficulty in the transportation of oxygen throughout the body. This can cause weakness. You may also find difficulty in completing day to day tasks effectively.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause weakness

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Dizziness

Dizziness can also be a result of lack of red blood cells. Anemia can make you feel dizzy. Some may also experience breathing difficulty or breathlessness due to vitamin B12 deficiency. Proper oxygen is extremely important for your body to function. Vitamin B 12 deficiency can affect transportation of oxygen.

3. Higher risk of dementia

People with vitamin B12 deficiency are at a higher risk of dementia. If left untreated vitamin B 12 deficiency can cause serious risk of permanent nerve and brain damage. Therefore, people with vitamin B 12 deficiency are at a higher risk of dementia, mania and psychosis.

People with vitamin B12 deficiency are at a higher risk of dementia

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Pernicious anemia

Pernicious anemia is a type of vitamin B12 deficiency. This is a result of inadequate levels of vitamin B12 in the body. This can also cause permanent damage in nerves and other organs if left untreated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.