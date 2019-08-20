Vitamin B12: What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency? Know Food Sources

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Lack of vitamin B12 can cause depression and other mental issues

One of the essential vitamins for the body is Vitamin B12. The human body cannot produce this vital vitamin on its own. It is majorly responsible for the formation of red blood cells and DNA. Vitamin B12 plays a major role in maintaining the health of the nervous system. Pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers are also advised to consume enough vitamin B12. It also supports bone health and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. Most people suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency but are not aware of it. But prolonged deficiency of vitamin B 12 deficiency can lead to severe nervous diseases. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the symptoms of vitamin B 12 which can help you treat it on time.

Signs and symptom of vitamin B 12 deficiency

1. Tiredness and weakness

It is one of the most common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. When your body is not able to produce enough red blood cells it leads to poor circulation of oxygen to different body parts. This condition can make you feel tired and weak. It can even lead to anemia.

2. Shortness of breath

Another ill-effect of vitamin B 12 deficiency is shortness of breath. It is also due to poor formation of red blood cells. This condition often becomes common when you are doing something. If you are also experiencing breathlessness very often then you must get yourself tested.

3. Blurred vision

Vitamin B12 deficiency can also affect your vision. As if affects the nervous system it often damages the optic nerve as well. This leads to poor vision. This can be treated with vitamin B12 supplements effectively.

4. Pale skin

People with vitamin B12 deficiency have pale skin which might look slightly yellow. It is quite similar to jaundiced skin. Lack of red blood cells makes the skin look colourless. It makes the skin dull and causes tiredness.

5. Mental issues like depression or memory loss

Vitamin B12 can affect mental health as well. It can lead to severe mood swings and even depression. A person can also experience irritability. Other problems like thinking or reasoning problems and memory loss can also occur.

Sources of vitamin B12

As the body cannot produce vitamin B12 itself, it is necessary to add foods rich in vitamin B12 to your diet. Most animal products contain vitamin B12. Some of the best sources of vitamin B12 include chicken, fishes and shellfish such as trout, salmon or tuna fish. Eggs are also a good source of vitamin B12.

Vegetarian sources of vitamin B12

Vegetarians are more prone to vitamin B12 deficiency because most animal products are rich in vitamin B12. There are very limited vegetarian sources of vitamin B12. Some of them include- yogurt, low-fat milk, fortified dairy, cheese, fortified cereals and natural yeast.

