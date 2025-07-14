These Expert-Suggested Ingredients Are A Must-Have For Postpartum Recovery

Healing and self-care after childbirth can often feel like an overwhelming task for many first-time mothers. The key to recovery lies in some of the simplest ingredients from your kitchen. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a video on Instagram, sharing some nutrient-packed ingredients that can help every newbie mother recover gently, naturally and with more ease.

Lovneet Batra, in the clip, says, “If you're a new mom, tired, healing and trying to figure it out day after day, then your body just doesn't need rest. It actually needs support, and especially from the right kind of nourishment. You know the food that you eat, especially a few gentle home remedies that are there right in your kitchen, can help you recover your body, calm your mind and even support your child.”

“Postpartum recovery isn't just about rest — it's also about restoring from within. These traditional, nutrition-packed ingredients can help support healing, reduce stress, and promote healthy lactation,” explains the nutritionist in the caption.

Now, let's take a look at the ingredients:

1. Ashwagandha powder

According to Lovneet Batra, ashwagandha powder, also known as a calm-in-a-spoon adaptogen, has several health benefits. It helps in balancing hormones (especially for recovery after childbirth), promotes better sleep, and aids in reducing cortisol levels. The expert recommends mixing the powder into warm milk, smoothies, or oat bowls.

2. Dill seed oil

Lovneet Batra calls dill seed oil “a postpartum multitasker.” The nutritionist reveals that it is excellent for digestion, especially if you've had a C-section. “Make sure you're including dill seed oil. It also helps you boost your lactation (milk production) and helps in reducing colic in the babies,” she adds.

3. Barley tea (jav or mugicha)

Barley tea is caffeine-free and rich in minerals, which is traditionally used in East Asia during postpartum periods, claims Lovneet Batra. “It is excellent for reducing inflammation and reducing water retention, and energising your daily routines. This is a gentle yet effective option for hydration, digestive support, and tissue recovery,” mentions the wellbeing guru.

On a concluding note, Lovneet Batra shares, “Healing, feeding, and feeling like yourself again takes time — and the right nourishment. Let your kitchen be your first step toward strength.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.