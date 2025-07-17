Avoid These Foods In Monsoon: Nutritionist Shares Gut-Friendly Swaps

With the monsoon sweeping across the country, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has urged people to make changes to their diets that suit the season's unique demands. Increased humidity, a sluggish metabolism, and a heightened risk of infections make monsoon nutrition especially important for maintaining gut health and immunity.

On her official Instagram handle, Ms Batra shared nine simple yet effective food swaps that are safer, lighter, and more gut-friendly for the rainy season. "Small swaps can lead to big differences in digestion and skin this season," she wrote.

Diet tips to follow this monsoon

1. She first mentioned avoiding white rice and instead opting for Kavuni black rice, as it is rich in antioxidants and resistant starch. It supports digestion and gut health while keeping blood sugar stable in sluggish monsoon metabolism.

2. Choose soft-cooked vegetables over raw salad, as raw veggies may cause bloating in the monsoon. Whereas, cooked veggies soothe the gut and fuels the bacteria.

3. Avoid street chaat and go for steamed sprouted moong chaat, which is high in enzymes and protein and carries a much lower risk of infection.

4. She also advised ditching cold juices in favour of a tulsi-ginger infusion. This boosts digestion and immunity while helping maintain a strong agni (digestive fire).

5. Ms Batra further recommended having moringa soup instead of raw leafy greens, stating that moringa leaves are immune-boosting, rich in iron and antimicrobial. It is also rich in chlorophyll and fully bioavailable after cooking and is easily absorbed by the body.

6. She also urged people to avoid cold leftovers and instead choose freshly cooked meals, as they reduce the risk of food poisoning and offer better nourishment.

7. The post also mentions that you should swap bakery products with homemade roasted or steamed snacks such as chana, dhokla or cheela.

8. Also, instead of stored cut fruits, she recommended having freshly washed and cut fruits.

"Eating right in monsoon isn't just about taste, it's about safety, digestion and immunity," she said, adding, "Humidity, sluggish metabolism, and higher infection risk mean your regular food choices may not work the same way during this season."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.