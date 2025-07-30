Nutritionist Suggests Top 7 Monsoon Foods You Should Eat To Fix Your Skin

Monsoon might bring in cosy weather, but it also tends to mess with our skin - acne, dullness, and breakouts are super common during this season. While skincare products can help a bit, they are usually just surface-level fixes. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, highlights how your diet plays a much bigger role. She writes, "If your skin feels oilier, duller, or more breakout-prone in this weather - you're not imagining it. High moisture in the air traps sweat, dirt, and sebum - making your skin a breeding ground for acne, fungal flare-ups, and sensitivity."

Check out the post here:

7 Foods she recommends to keep your skin in check this season

1. Zinc-rich foods

Pumpkin seeds, cashews, roasted chana and mushrooms are all great sources of zinc. Zinc is a powerful mineral that helps regulate sebum and fight acne-causing bacteria. These foods are especially helpful for those dealing with fungal or bacterial breakouts as they control excess oil while targeting acne at its root.

2. Hydrating seeds

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and garden cress seeds (halim) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These not only support hydration but also help strengthen the skin barrier and reduce dryness. A small spoonful a day can go a long way.

3. Coconut water with soaked sabja seeds

According to Lovneet Batra, “a refreshing drink that cools the body, supports gut health, and keeps your skin hydrated from within.” She explains how this combo helps with deep hydration and cools the gut, both of which are super important during the sticky monsoon season.

4. Sweet potatoes

Loaded with beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body, sweet potatoes are great for your skin. They support skin renewal and help maintain a healthy skin barrier by improving cell turnover.

5. Seasonal vitamin C fruits

Fruits like guava, amla, jamun, pomegranate and orange are not just tasty but also packed with skin-loving nutrients. Lovneet shares, “They boost collagen production and protect against skin ageing and sensitivity.” These fruits are rich in vitamin C and polyphenols, making them a must-have this season.

6. Herbal skincare sips

Green tea or tulsi decoction might be your skin's new BFFs. The nutritionist writes, “These herbs protect skin cells and reduce inflammation caused by pollution and UV rays.” Both are rich in antioxidants like EGCG and eugenol, which help soothe and protect the skin from the inside.

7. Masala buttermilk

Masala buttermilk made with cumin, ginger, turmeric, and mint isn't just tasty – it's gut-friendly too. It supports digestion, reduces inflammation, and helps bring balance back to your gut, which can directly reflect on your skin.

In her closing note, Lovneet Batra adds, “Healthy skin isn't just about what you apply – it's also what you eat. Try these monsoon-friendly foods and feel the difference in your skin.”

So if your skincare shelf is full but your fridge is not keeping up – maybe it is time to switch things up from the inside out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.