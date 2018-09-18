Low-Carb Diet: Can You Drink Alcohol On A Low-Carb Diet? Everything You Need To Know

Carb-free versions of alcohol like wine and whiskey can be consumed in limited amounts in low-carb diet

Low-carb diets are one of the most popular diets for weight loss these days. These diets primarily focus on eliminating high-carb foods like refined grains, legumes, fruits and starchy vegetables from the diet, and focus on eating healthy fats and proteins. However, what can and cannot be eaten on a low-carb diet is often confusing. In this article, we talk about alcohol and if it can be included a low-carb diet. There are different kinds of alcohol like beer, vodka, whiskey and wine, and all of them have different carb content.

Alcohol is mostly high in carbs

Beer is one kind of alcohol which has high carb content. This is because starch is a primary ingredient in alcohol. A 355 ml serving of beer has around 3 to 12 gms of carbs. This is depending on the variety of beer, if its light or strong beer.

Mixed drinks or alcoholic cocktails are also high in carbs, as they are made with ingredients such as juice, sugar and other high-carb mixers to enhance its flavor. Some alcoholic drinks can have as much as 34 gms of carbs per serving.

Alcohol can contribute to weight gain

Alcohol contains empty calories

Well, this is the primary reason why people on weight loss regime should avoid alcohol intake. Alcohol contains calories without any nutrients. Alcohol intake can cause nutritional deficiencies and also lead to weight gain over time. Even a single drink of alcohol can contribute to thousands of extra calories. Thus, alcohol consumption will cause weight gain, irrespective of your carb intake.

Alcohol can lead to weight gain

Heavy alcohol consumption can cause weight gain. Irrespective of whether you're on a low-carb diet or not, alcohol intake is going to cause weight gain. Here are other ways how alcohol maybe harming you.

You can have low-carb versions of alcohol like wine on a low-carb diet

Alcohol slows down the process of fat burning

Apart from hampering your weight loss goal, alcohol can block the process of burning fat in your body. This usually happens because the body metabolises alcohol before other nutrients and uses it as fuel. This slows down fat burning and results in extra fat, proteins and carbs in your diet to be stored as fat tissue. The final result is excess body fat. Alcohol can also lead to accumulation of triglycerides in your liver, results in fatty liver disease.

Thus, low-carb diet or not, drinking alcohol is doing no good to your body. However, if it is only about the specificity of alcohol in low-carb diets, you can opt for low-carb options like whiskey, gin and wine. But by and large, it should be avoided. This is not just because it will interfere with your weight loss goal, but also because it is absolutely unhealthy for the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.