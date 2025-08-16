Advertisement

40 Indians Hospitalised After Drinking Toxic Alcohol In Kuwait

Kuwait's health ministry said 63 people had suffered methanol poisoning from contaminated alcoholic drinks in the five days to Wednesday, resulting in 13 deaths and 21 cases of blindness or impaired vision.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
40 Indians Hospitalised After Drinking Toxic Alcohol In Kuwait
Kuwait bans the import or domestic production of alcoholic beverages.
  • 63 people suffered methanol poisoning from contaminated alcohol in Kuwait over five days
  • Thirteen deaths and 21 cases of blindness or impaired vision reported from the poisoning
  • Around 40 Indian nationals hospitalised, some critical or dead, according to Indian Embassy
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Kuwait's health ministry said 63 people had suffered methanol poisoning from contaminated alcoholic drinks in the five days to Wednesday, resulting in 13 deaths and 21 cases of blindness or impaired vision.

The ministry said in a statement on X late on Wednesday that all those affected were of Asian nationalities, adding that 51 required urgent kidney dialysis and 31 needed mechanical ventilation.

Kuwait bans the import or domestic production of alcoholic beverages, but some is manufactured in the country illegally in secret locations that lack any oversight or safety standards, exposing consumers to the risk of poisoning.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, which has the largest expatriate community in the country, said around 40 Indian nationals in Kuwait have been hospitalized in the last few days, without specifying the cause.

"There have been some fatalities, some are in a critical condition while others are recovering," it added in a statement on X, noting that it is seeking further details.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kuwait, Toxic Alcohol, Indian Nationals
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com