In A Breakthrough, 'Super Alcohol' Synthesis Unlocks Clues To Alien Life Origins

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery by isolating a compound called methanetetrol, which could unlock new secrets to understanding the chemistry that supports life in space. An international team, including astrochemist Ryan Fortenberry and professors Ralf Kaiser and Alexander M. Mebel, successfully synthesised the compound and published their findings in Nature.

"This is essentially a prebiotic concentrate — a seed of life molecule. It's something that can lead to more complex chemistry if given the opportunity. Think of it like an acorn that will grow into a tree in the Grove. The acorn alone cannot make a tree; it requires sunlight, water, and many other things. But it can be what starts the process, " Mr Fortenberry said.

Methanetetrol, a rare and elusive ortho acid, is believed to play a crucial role in early life chemistry. To replicate its formation in space, researchers simulated cosmic conditions by freezing water and carbon dioxide ice to near absolute zero and exposing them to radiation. This process allowed them to release and identify the molecule using ultraviolet light.

"The detection of the only alcohol with four hydroxyl groups at the same carbon atom pushes the experimental and detection capabilities to the 'final frontier,' the next level beyond what could be accomplished before due to the lack of experimental and computational approaches," said Mr Kaiser, whose lab has been trying to isolate methanetetrol for more than five years.

Methanetetrol is highly unstable due to its multiple oxygen bonds, making it prone to decomposition unless stored under precise conditions. According to Mr Fortenberry, the molecule is "like a prebiotic bomb" that releases compounds essential for life, such as water and hydrogen peroxide, when energised. The fact that it can be formed in the lab suggests it can also form in space, making it a significant find for astrochemists searching for life-supporting regions.

"While carbon is the building block of life, oxygen is what makes up nearly everything else. Oxygen is everywhere and is essential for life as we know it. So, if we can find places where methanetetrol forms naturally, we know that it is a place that has the potential building blocks to support life," Mr Fortenberry said.