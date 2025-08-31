"Seek To Take Ties Forward On Basis Of Mutual Trust": PM Modi To Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said he is "committed" to taking India-China relations "forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity".

During a meeting with Mr Jinping on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin, PM Modi also said an "atmosphere of peace and stability" has been created after the disengagement on the border.

"Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," he said in his opening remarks, referring to the meeting between the two leaders in Russia in October, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Sharing my remarks during meeting with President Xi Jinping. https://t.co/pw1OAMBWdc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025

PM Modi also spoke about the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights between the two countries.

"The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity," he said.

Mr Jinping said it is important for India and China to be "friends and good neighbours".

"The world is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together," he said.

This is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years and comes amid a strain in India-US ties triggered by President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent duties for purchasing Russian crude oil.

India-China Ties

The relations between India and China nosedived following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

The face-off effectively ended following the completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised in October 2024.

PM Modi's trip to China comes nearly two weeks after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

During his two-day visit, Mr Wang held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship between the two countries.

SCO Summit In China

Twenty foreign leaders are attending the SCO Plus summit, which China is hosting this year as the rotating chair of the 10-member bloc.

The event, which will also see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the largest gathering since the group was established in 2001 among six Eurasian nations.

Besides China, India and Russia, the group comprises Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.