"Right Choice For India, China To Be Friends": Xi Jinping On Meeting PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it is the "right choice" for India and China to be "friends". Calling the two countries "ancient civilisations" in the East, Xi Jinping welcomed PM Modi to China and recalled their last meeting in Russia's Kazan. LIVE UPDATES

The two leaders had met last in October 2024 during the BRICS Summit in Russia.

"It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister. I welcome you to China for the SCO summit. Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan. We are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together," Xi Jinping said.

He further highlighted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.

"Both nations need to handle our relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he said.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting for over 50 minutes amid the tariffs imposed by the US and China's own unstable ties with the US. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin - which will be held for two days, starting today. This is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years, especially after the Galwan Valley clash.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said he is "committed" to taking India-China relations "forward based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity". "Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights between the two countries.

"The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity," he said.

The SCO Summit

The two-day SCO Summit will include the participation of more than 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations. Xi Jinping will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" meeting, delivering keynote speeches, local media reported.

Besides India, the SCO comprises China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus -- with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".