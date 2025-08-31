PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Xi During His 1st China Visit In 7 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his first visit to China in seven years, against the backdrop of the hefty US tariffs that have brought the two Asian neighbours closer despite their differences.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the city of Tianjin, a day after the Prime Minister landed in China to attend the meeting that would be attended by Russia's Vladimir Putin and a dozen other global leaders.

It is PM Modi and Xi's first meeting in about 10 months, the last being in Russia during the BRICS summit.

The meeting follows a thaw in India-China ties for the first time since the Galwan 2020 clashes; assuming significance especially in view of strained ties with the US over President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs for buying Russian oil.

Improving bilateral relations is expected to be the key focus of the talks between PM Modi and President Xi, while also sending out a message of unity amid the US tariff tussle. Several foreign experts had earlier expressed fear that Trump's trade and tariff policies could bring the two closer, despite years of American efforts to pull them apart.