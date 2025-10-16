'Hope She Says Same When Centre...': Minister On Sudha Murty's Caste Survey 'No'

The Karnataka government has accepted Sudha Murty's refusal to reveal her caste in a non-mandatory statewide survey, but wondered if the BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha MP would do the same when the centre conducts its exercise.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said Murty's refusal was 'her choice' and said, "As a government, we cannot force anyone to participate in this."

READ: Sudha Murty, Family Refuse To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey

He said he respected Sudha Murty's position on the matter. But, he said, she should speak out similarly when the centre conducts its survey. "I hope she can say the same then too," he said.

The minister also played down the impact of influential people like Sudha Murty, who is the wife of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. "Who is influential or not is subjective. It is very debatable. I don't think it would have any impact on society," he said.

Both Sudha Murty and Narayan Murthy refused to participate in the survey.

Why Did Murty Not Participate?

The power couple refused to participate, saying neither belongs to a backward community.

Murty signed a statement that said offering data about the family's caste would not help the government in their case. She also cited "personal reasons" for not providing information.

The state government was carrying out the Social and Educational Survey. The exercise is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC).

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also reacted, saying, "We cannot force anyone to participate in the survey, it has to be done voluntarily."

Survey Is Optional

Responses to the statewide survey, which began on September 22, are optional, the High Court said on September 25. The survey, expected to cost Rs 420 crore, has 60 questions and is scheduled to be completed by October 19. A report is to be submitted to the state government by the end of the year.