Sudha Murty, Family Refuse To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey

Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty has refused to participate in the Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the 'caste survey' in Karnataka. Infosys founder and her husband, Narayana Murthy, also declined to participate in the survey.

The couple said that they do not belong to a backward community and hence would not take part in this survey.

Ms Murty undersigned a self-declaration, stating the family's refusal to participate in the survey as it would not serve any purpose for the government in their case. Ms Murty also stated "personal reasons" as an excuse to not provide any information in the Social and Educational Survey conducted by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC).

Reacting to Ms Murty's stand, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "We cannot force anyone to participate in the survey, it has to be done voluntarily."

The survey is optional, as directed by the Karnataka High Court on September 25, days after the caste survey commenced.

The court directed the KSCBC to issue public notification that this survey is voluntary and no one is compelled to disclose any information, which the enumerators have to tell the public.

"We, however, state that the data collected shall not be disclosed to anyone. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) shall ensure that data is fully protected and confidential," the bench noted.

Backward Classes Commission's Chairman Madhusudan R Naik had clarified that the list of castes in the survey handbook is solely for internal use and does not have any legal sanctity. It was only to help the enumerators find castes as per the alphabetical order.

Karnataka's caste survey began on September 22, with enumerators going door-to-door to collect data. The survey, estimated to cost Rs 420 crore, includes 60 questions.

The survey is scheduled to be completed by October 19, and the commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.