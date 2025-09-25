Advertisement
Karnataka High Court Declines To Stay Ongoing 'Caste Census'

Directing the state government to maintain confidentiality of data, the Court also maintained that the survey should be voluntary.

Read Time: 1 min
Karnataka High Court Declines To Stay Ongoing 'Caste Census'
The 'caste census' in Karnataka commenced on Monday. (File)
Bengaluru:

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday declined to stay the ongoing social and educational survey, popularly known as the caste survey.

Directing the state government to maintain confidentiality of data, the Court also maintained that the survey should be voluntary.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi said they "do not find reason to interdict the ongoing survey".

"We, however, state that the data collected shall not be disclosed to anyone. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) shall ensure that data is fully protected and confidential," the bench noted.

The judges also directed the KSCBC to issue public notification that this survey is voluntary and no one is compelled to disclose any information, which the enumerators have to tell the public.  

Karnataka Caste Census, Karnataka Caste Census 2025, Social And Educational Survey Karnataka
