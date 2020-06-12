Weight Loss: Two Minutes Is All You Need To Complete This Workout

Weight loss: The workout can be done quickly at home without any equipment

For some people, workouts are better if they take less time and are more efficient. High intensity interval training (HIIT) and tabata workouts are a few short-duration high intensity workouts that can help you with weight loss and make for an efficient workout routine. HIIT can be usually done between 10 to 15 minutes while one round of a Tabata workout can be done within four minutes. But do you know any workout which can be done in two minutes? Sounds exciting, isn't it?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in one of her posts on Instagram, shares a quick two-minute workout that suit 4 different intensity levels and can be done at home or at office. The exercises can be helpful un preventing long hours of sitting and can help you be physically active throughout the day.

Since they require only two minutes to be completed, you can do them several times in a day.

Two-minute workout you can do several times a day

All you need to do is sit down and get up on a chair. Repeat 5 times. Then, you can put right feet on left knee to fold your leg and perform the exercise of sitting down and getting up from a chair. Change the fold of the leg and repeat The next exercise is jumping squats. Watch Diwekar in the video below to see how she performs the exercise. The last exercise is on-the-spot high-knee jumps.

You need to do five reps of each of these exercises and it can make for a good workout, says Diwekar in the video.

Other quick workouts you can do at home

If you have been meaning to do an abs workout at home, then below is a no-equipment abs workout you can try at home. Shared by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, the workout includes a total of seven exercise that target abs. Each of the exercise needs to be done for 30 seconds each. Do two laps. The routine will take nothing more than eight minutes, as Itsines mentioned in the video.

Also, not everyone at home has a yoga mat or soft flooring, both of which are required to workout at home. So, here's a no-mat workout which you can do anywhere, without fearing hurting your back or knees because of a hard flooring. This is a legs workout featuring a total of six exercises. Set a timer for 10 minutes and complete as many laps as possible, writes Itsines in her post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.