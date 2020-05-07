Lockdown Workout Motivation: Try These Expert-Vetted At-Home Workouts For Weight Loss

Exercising regularly can help in maintaining your weight during lockdown

Highlights Lack of workout options can reduce one's motivation

Kayla Itsines shares numerous workouts you can do at home on Instagram

Some of them don't require any equipment at all

Have you been finding trouble in finding the motivation to workout regularly, then you've landed at the right place. Let's face it. Being in lockdown is not easy. It has turned life upside down, quite literally. In times when one cannot go out for a run or a jog or even a simple evening walk, it becomes difficult to motivate yourself to exercise and maintain regularity. For starters, you can tell yourself that exercising will not just make your day more productive, it will also give you a sense of accomplishment.

At-home workouts you can try for weight loss and fitness

Another factor which reduces one's motivation to workout is lack of options or doing the same exercise every day. But thanks to the internet, a new workout is just a click away! In this article, we are going to talk about a few at home workouts shared by fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. You can conveniently do these workouts at home with minimal equipment. The workouts can be especially beneficial for the ladies or those aiming to lose weight or getting a slimmer waist.

Chair workout

According to Itsines, there are many ways that you can use a simple household item like a chair to get the most out of your workout. The workout, shared in the video below, will target your arms, abs and legs. It includes a set of three exercises divided in two circuits. You need to try to complete three laps. Watch the video carefully to see how each exercise is done.

No jumping workout

Now this is a workout which you can do during day of painful periods (you can also opt for not working out on these days btw). This is also an ideal postpartum workout and for those who are beginners at exercising. "All you need is a recovery band, resistance band and some dumbbells (if you don't have dumbbells you can substitute them for screw top milk cartons filled with water)" writes Kayla in her post. Below is the workout.

At-home workout with a set of dumbbells

Everyone who cannot do without exercising will have a pair of dumbbells at home. And you will be surprised to know the number of exercises which can be done with this minimal equipment. What's better is that there are a couple of household items which can be used as replacement for dumbbells. Water bottles or empty milk bottles can be your best pick. The workout shared below can also be great for "beginners or for anyone restarting their fitness journey".

At home Ab challenge

Now getting an ab workout done at home, without much equipment may be a tad bit challenging. But with one dumbbell (or any replacement of it), you can try this Ab challenge shared by Itsines on Instagram (video below). The workout includes a total of four exercises and you need to complete 3 laps.

A weekly workout plan can be derived with these four workouts. Try them and let us know if you had fun doing them.

Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.