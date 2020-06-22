Bloating Causes: Why Do You Feel Bloated After An Intense Workout?

Bloating after a workout can be because of a stuffy room without proper ventilation

What is it that you feel after working out? Do you feel drained of energy or do you feel fresh because of the release of endorphins? The way you feel after a workout is dependent on your nutrition and water intake. Another common post-workout feeling is bloating or feeling heavier after a workout. Water retention is the most common reason why you may feel bloated after an intense workout. The feeling is quite discomforting and can negate the positive effects of exercise.

Reasons why you feel bloated after a workout

1. Overhydration

Sounds surprising but yes, you can end up drinking too much water too fast, and it may end up making you feel bloated. This is one of the many reasons why trainers do not advise to drink water while you are working out. Taking big gulps of water, especially during high intensity workouts can dilute sodium in your body. Sweating and replenishing your body too quickly with excessive amount of water can make your cells retain water and cause bloating.

2. Heat

Excessive heat could be contributing to bloating after a workout, especially if you are working out in hot weather or in indoors without proper ventilation. As you sweat, the body releases sodium and water, which can lead to water retention as a response to loss of fluids. Try to workout in a well-air-conditioned room. Avoid wearing clothes that are too tight or aren't breatheable.

3. Dehydration

Bloating is a response to the lack of fluids in the body. Drinking just the right amount of water is important to prevent your stomach from retaining water in order to compensate for lack of it. You should be well-hydrated before your workout. Also, being dehydrated can cause bloating and that may be the reason why you feel bloated after working out.

Drink sufficient water to prevent dehydration and bloating after a workout

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Inflammation

In order to repair itself after exercise, the body sends extra fluid to your tissues. While the process is actually important for recovery, the excess fluid can make you feel heavier than you did before a workout.

5. You are still adapting to intense activity

If you have just started workout out or are exercising after a long gap, it may result in post-workout bloating. The body releases cortisol or the stress hormone during exercise. It can impact fluid levels and lead to water retention. The bloating may go away once your body has adapted to the new workout regimen or a fitness routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.