Lemon Water: 4 Refreshing Health Benefits It Provides If It Suits Your Body

It's summer time again, the time of refreshing drinks like nimbu pani, nariyal paani, chaas, sattu, sherbet and much more. Nimbu pani or the humble lemon water continues to be a favourite of many. It is a hydrating drink which can also add up to your daily intake of Vitamin C. To prepare lemon water, all you need is a glass of chilled water, some fresh lemon juice and some black salt if needed. It is a low calorie, immunity-boosting drink which you can drink daily (as far as it suits you, side effects of lemon water discussed later in the article).

Health benefits of lemon water

1. You can drink lemon water guilt-free. Lemon juice extracted from half a lemon has about 5 calories. Water has zero calories. You can include this drink in a weight loss diet.

2. Lemon water can work as an immune-system booster. It contains Vitamin C and other nutrients that can boost your body's defences.

3. Lemon's acid can be stomach-friendly for some people. It can help in improving digestion.

4. A glass of lemon water can also provide you with some potassium. This mineral is important for your heart, kidneys, muscles and nerves.

You can have lemon water in the form of lemon tea as well

You can start your day with a glass of lemon water or sip on it throughout the day. It will hydrate you and will provide the benefits mentioned above.

However, there are some people who's bodies may react differently to lemon water. It may increase acidity and may cause digestion problems. "1-3 cups of lemon water in a day is good enough to reap benefits from it. Drinking lemon water throughout the day can cause damage to tooth enamel. This is because lemon water is acidic in nature," says lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

In a live session on Facebook, Coutinho listed the following side effects of lemon water:

Damage to teeth (lemon water with sugar can worsen tooth cavities)

It can have adverse effects if you have mouth or stomach ulcers

It can cause acidity

It can aggravate arthritis pain

The idea is to understand that there are both health benefits and downsides to drinking lemon water. Before including it in your daily diet, see if it suits your body.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.