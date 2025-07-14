"Warm Lemon Water Can Help You Burn Fat": Fact Or Fad? Lifestyle Coach Explains

A warm glass of lemon water in the morning is one of those daily rituals that never go out of style. Warm lemon water is not a miracle fat burner, but it can be a component of a healthy lifestyle that helps with weight management. Lemons include vital nutrients like fibre and vitamin C that can help with hunger management and general health. According to health coach Luke Coutinho, lifestyle factors like food, exercise, and emotional stability play a major role in fat loss.

Taking to his latest Instagram post, Luke explained that warm lemon water has several other benefits besides being a simple drink that burns fat. It is a mild method of preparing the stomach for the first sip of coffee or tea.

“Lemons are rich in vitamin C for your immune system, great for the absorption of iron from the food that you eat. That vitamin C can also help you with your collagen, your skin, and your hair,” Luke said in the video.

Moreover, lemons contain a fibre, pectin fibre, that can help to curb your appetite, and because you eat a little bit less, that may contribute to a little bit of control over your fat metabolism.

“Lemons can also help you with your overall immune system,” Luke said.

However, the health coach has advised that anyone suffering from arthritis or joint pain should not consume lemon because that might aggravate the pain.

Breaking the ice, Luke said that lemon water or lemon, in general, alone does not help to burn body fat. A balanced lifestyle, proper nutrition, quality of your sleep, mental health, emotional health, and exercise play vital roles in fat loss.

“Fat burn is about your lifestyle, how you keep your hormones in balance, the quality of your sleep, mental health, emotional health, your state of mind, and your nutrition,” Luke added.

He added in the caption that lemon's citric acid improves bile flow, which facilitates fat digestion and increases metabolism, and should be included in the diet to facilitate fat loss.

Other benefits of lemon include:

Boosts Immunity: Vitamin C in lemons is essential for your body's defence against illnesses. It boosts your immune cells, enabling them to react more effectively to viruses or bacteria.

Improves Hydration: Drinking a glass of warm lemon water first thing in the morning helps replenish lost fluids and provides your body with the mild stimulation it requires.

Promotes Skin Health: Lemon water helps shield your skin from environmental damage and promotes the natural formation of collagen because of its antioxidant presence.

Although warm lemon water is good for digestion and can be a delicious morning beverage, it is not recommended as a stand-alone fat loss aid. Fat loss and general health depend on a coordinated strategy that includes exercise, diet, and mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.