Want Flat Abs Without Going To The Gym? Here Are 6 Body Weight Exercises You Can Do

What is your favourite place to workout? Is it the gym, a park or at your home? Well, till the time we are past the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, your home is probably the safest place to exercise in. Even though gyms are now opened in several parts of the country, it is going to be difficult to practice social distancing, exercising with a mask on etc. All these are reasons why there's a need to have more and more of workouts that can be done anytime, anywhere, without any equipment.

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared a no-equipment abs workout that can be done anytime, anywhere. The workout is a part of the Itsines' recently released BBG Zero Equipment program. "I created this program so women have the opportunity to work out anywhere, at any time," she informs her in her Insta post.

This program, she adds, is a combination of high-intensity bodyweight and bodyweight strength training that requires zero equipment. "Each workout is less than 30 minutes, and you can do it anywhere!" says Itsines.

The idea is to understand that no equipment does not necessarily mean that one cannot work hard, train muscles, get fitter and a more toned body. In fact, there's a lot that you can achieve with some body weight exercises that just need to be done with the right technique.

Do planks regularly if you want to have flat abs

6-exercise abs workout that can be done without equipment

Abs are probably the most difficult muscles to train. For women, especially, it is quite a task to achieve flat and toned abs, and get rid of the flabs. So here are 6 exercises that can help you get toned and flat abs, if you do them regularaly:

Plank Jacks - 30 reps

High Knees - 30 reps

Toe Tap - 30 reps

Burpee - 30 reps

Side Plank and Oblique Crunch - 60 reps

Jump Lunge - 30 reps

Set up a timer and see how much time it takes for you to complete one lap. Do 3 laps to make it a complete workout. Let's do this!

