Shilpa Shetty Kundra Suggests You Must Try This Core Workout Routine Once: Watch Video

Core exercises are an important part of a holistic fitness program. It involves exercises that target your pelvis, hips, lower back and abdomen. Having a strong core helps you have better stability and balance. It helps you perform daily activities well and is important for improving sports performance. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in one of her recent posts on Instagram, shares a video of a core workout, which according to her, everyone must try once. In the video, the actress can be seen working out with her husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's core workout you can try

The video is actually from a year ago, when the couple were in London. It was reshared by Kundra on her Instagram feed. The workout, she says, "is so good" that it will tighten your core for the next two days.

Ben Coleman, a celebrity fitness trainer, can be seen instructing the Kundra couple to do leg raises, with a hold of five seconds (above the ground) in between every rep.

The top benefit of an exercise like leg raises is strengthening of core muscles and lower abdominal muscles. The exercise can help in burning calories fast and lowers risk of back injuries. Regular practice of the exercise can improve flexibility and also help you have flat abs.

Planks are also an effective core-strengthening exercise

In the video below, the Kundra couple does a modified version of the exercise, with a hold of a few seconds in between each exercise. If you are a beginner, you needn't do it in the same way. You can do the regular version of the exercise, which is done with legs kept straight, without any breaks between reps.

Beginners can do 20 or 15 reps in 3 sets. You can include the exercise in your daily routine of cardio and weight training.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.