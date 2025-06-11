Raj Kundra Breaks Silence On Viral Video Of Shilpa Shetty's Fight With A Tourist In Croatia: "Was Extremely Disheartening"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia with family and husband Raj Kundra.

A viral video showed a confrontation between Shilpa's family and a foreign tourist over noise levels.

Raj Kundra said the dispute arose from a double-booked restaurant table on Hvar Island. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia, with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and her family. However, earlier today an Instagram user shared a video of the family amid celebrations, which recorded the Dhadkan actress fighting with a "foreigner", who complained about them being loud.

Raj Kundra has now reacted to the viral video online that has sparked attention. He told Hindustan Times that the heated argument went overboard when the table was double-booked and handed over to another group.

What's Happening

A viral video of Shilpa Shetty celebrating her birthday in Croatia with family went viral online. The video claimed that Shilpa and her family had a flared-up confrontation with a tourist.

The Instagrammer who had shared the video online, captioned it, "This incident occurred today (9.06.2025) in Hvar Island, Croatia. A foreigner was eating her food, and they (Shilpa Shetty and team) were speaking loudly. The foreigner girl asked them to lower their volume; however, Raj Kundra (Shilpa Shetty's Husband) replied by saying, 'You don't know who we are.' I could not record that line on the video because it was very sudden."

The user added, "You can clearly hear Shilpa Shetty and her family standing and Shilpa Shetty and team saying, "Don't talk to us, we don't want to hear you." While the foreign girl just wanted to enjoy her food and politely requested them to speak softly."

"Please give your comments on this incident. Whether this arrogance from our celebrities on foreign soil is justified or not? Whether these incidents defame Indians and our reputation abroad or not? I feel that Mr Arnab Goswami should raise this issue of Bollywood arrogance in his news channel and expose these acts," he concluded.

Raj Kundra has now responded to the viral video, as he cleared the air with added details on what really went down.

He told Hindustan Times, "I'd like to clarify the situation regarding the video circulating online. I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife's birthday. Unfortunately, upon arrival, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a "double booking" error from the same agent."

He added, "As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law and 20 guests left waiting. What was meant to be a special evening turned unnecessarily stressful, and when we raised our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which only added to our disappointment."

Kundra further expressed his disappointment stating that he has been planning this holiday for a year. It was disheartening for him to see a happy occasion turn into a public spectacle.

He concluded, "After a year of planning, the lack of accountability or even basic courtesy from the restaurant management was extremely disheartening. I hope this puts the situation into perspective."

How The Internet Reacted To The Viral Video

Social Media users have strongly reacted to the viral video.

One person wrote, "It doesn't matter whether you are on foreign soil or Indian... you have to maintain some decorum."

Someone else mentioned, "Yet another example of money doesn't buy class", while another one wrote, "Being a star doesn't give you the right to talk loudly in public. This is bad etiquette."

Another person commented, "Civic sense inke paas bhi nahi hai."

One user highlighted that chances are higher for foreigners to have a racial bias against Indians, where a person noted, "Well, personally witnessed many American tourists & Chinese talking loudly too in our Europe visits. But somehow, Whites will call out loud Brown voices only."

One person stated, "I have seen many locals here in Australia of all ages do the same, but if an Indian does it, they notice this first."

Shilpa Shetty is yet to react to the incident.

In A Nutshell

Shilpa Shetty was in Croatia's Hvar Islands with Raj Kundra and family for her 50th birthday. However, a video of them celebrating went viral online on June 9, when an Instagram user recorded a spat between Shilpa and a foreigner. Raj Kundra has now reacted to the same expressing his disappointment and how the situation went out of hand.