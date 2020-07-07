What Causes Back Pain? Expert Explains 5 Possible Reasons And Tips To Manage Pain At Home

Back pain can affect your day to day activities

Back pain is a common problem that many face. Most people have back pain at least once or are still living with it, hampering their day to day activities. Back pain should not be ignored. Several exercises and home remedies are also advised to control back pain. But many fail to understand the cause of the problem. To fight the condition effectively you need to first find the cause of it. This will assist in treating the condition as well. Not every back pain can be treated at home. If it lasts for long, medical assistance is required to control the pain.

Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement at Max Hospitals explains possible reason behind back pain with some ways to manage the pain at home.

Back pain causes you need to know

1. Bad posture is one of the leading causes of back pain. Poor posture can also make existing back pain worse.

2. Stress, anxiety, and mood disorders have also been linked to back pain.

3. Lifestyle can also be blamed for contributing to back pain. Sitting for too long is one of the major reasons. Several posture related spinal ailments may also affect you. Back pain may occur in lower back, middle back, and upper back. Bone and joints related issues like arthritis and osteoporosis are also some of the possible causes.

4. Mechanical lower back pain and sciatica are also common conditions responsible for back pain. Mechanical back pain causes pain in lower back along with pain in thigh and buttocks. Whereas, in sciatica the pain radiates along the sciatic nerve, which runs down one or both legs from the lower back rather than restricting itself to just one particular area.

5. Strain on muscle or ligament can also cause back pain. Lifting heavy weights or sudden awkward movement could be the reasons behind these.

Poor posture can result in back pain

Home remedies to prevent back pain

Some tips that Dr. Yadav explained to control back pain at home are-

1. Consume of a balanced diet accompanied with an active lifestyle. Add foods loaded with calcium, protein and vitamin D. Also, try to maintain a healthy weight with nutritious diet.

2. Most of these back-related problems can be prevented with safe practices while sitting, walking and bending.

3. Avoid wearing heels to reduce pressure on your lower spine/. It will also make your posture stable.

4. It is advised to avoid sudden bending and twisting movements. Do not lift heavy objects alone, and take sufficient rest intermittently.

5. While gyms are not open yet, people can opt for the simplest exercises like walking or jogging with primary focus on stretching rather than weight training. Avoid abdominal crunches, because they can actually put more strain on your back.

Do not leave back pain untreated for too long, seek medical help if needed

Back pain should not be neglected. Early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce the risk of surgeries. Controlling back pain on time can help a person lead a healthy life.

(Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement ,Max SuperSpeciality Hospital, Patparganj)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.